Altisource Showcases Full Suite of Origination Solutions at MBA's National Secondary Market Conference

LUXEMBOURG--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") ( NASDAQ : ASPS), a leading provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, will showcase its full suite of Origination Services this week at the Mortgage Bankers Association's National Secondary Market Conference and Expo being held in New York City.

Altisource provides a full suite of services that help meet the evolving needs of loan originators and correspondents. By combining industry best practices with leading-edge technology, Altisource delivers innovative approaches to help mitigate risk in an ever-changing and highly regulated environment. These services aim to help businesses improve controls, lower costs and drive efficiencies and are built on a scalable platform. Altisource Origination Solutions include: Trelix™ Mortgage Fulfillment Services, CastleLine® Insurance Services, Mortgage Builder® Loan Origination System, noteXchange® Mortgage Trading Solution, Vendorly™ Third-Party Oversight, Premium Title™ and Settlement Services, and Springhouse® Valuations.

Recently introduced to strengthen Altisource's line of Origination Solutions, the noteXchange mortgage trading platform helps address the growing need in the industry for a more uniform, secure and efficient technology solution in the whole loan (mortgage) trading market. Designed, in part, to replace today's inefficient, manual and often risky process of transacting through spreadsheets and email, the platform centralizes trading activity between buyers and sellers and helps safeguard the transmission of data. The noteXchange platform enables sellers to expedite trading by mapping loans to uniform templates and easily managing the distribution to multiple buyers in one place. This provides loan investors access to greater loan volume and variety, creating a centralized platform where all users can benefit. A demo of the product will be available at the conference.

"Technology investment is crucial for staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving market," said Bryan Binder, co-lead, Altisource Origination Solutions. "Our continued development of innovative technology solutions, such as noteXchange, demonstrates our commitment to delivering industry leading tools designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

At the conference, Altisource can be found in the Cantor meeting room on the 9th floor. On Tuesday, May 2 at 9:00 AM EST, Altisource's Chief Revenue Officer, John Vella, will introduce the panel for the session entitled, "A Conversation with GSE Leadership" which will provide an update on the status of the GSEs and address what is needed to achieve a sustainable system that ensures future liquidity for housing finance.

About Altisource®