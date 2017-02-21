Altisource's Premium Title Announces Integration with LendingQB's Loan Origination System

Reinforces Premium Title's commitment to help make the title process seamless, and more efficient

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Premium Title, a national provider of title and escrow services, announced today its integration with LendingQB's end-to-end, browser-based loan origination system (LOS). The integration can help provide customers with the ability to obtain title and settlement quotes faster, place orders with Premium Title and receive a title fee certificate guaranteeing fees for 30 days, all without leaving the LendingQB platform.

This integration, gives Premium Title clients the capability to experience a seamless and more efficient process within the LendingQB LOS platform. Lenders using LendingQB can receive an automated quote for title services and a title fee certificate guaranteeing title fees, which auto-populates into the LOS. LendingQB can also maintain the loan estimate and any adjustments in fees associated with the loan, assisting with TRID compliance and faster disclosure timelines.

"Teaming up with LendingQB allows us to expand our network by providing customers with greater access to our exceptional title services and solutions," said James A. Weld, president of Premium Title. "The positive feedback from our beta customers helps confirm that this integration is adding quality and efficiency to the loan origination process."

"We are pleased to offer Premium Title's services through our loan origination system," said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. "This integration is a prime example of our best-of-breed strategy that will provide lenders with the ease of researching fees, ordering title services and receiving documents directly from Premium Title."

About LendingQB®

LendingQB is a provider of mortgage origination solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent, web browser-based, end-to-end loan residential mortgage origination system, best-of-breed integrations with key industry partners and adoptimization services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan.

About Premium Title™

Premium Title, an Altisource® business unit, is an ALTA Best Practices certified, national provider of title and settlement services for refinance, reverse, HELOC, purchase and sale (both REO and non-default) transactions. Our customized solutions can integrate with a number of loan origination systems and business processes to help you lower vendor costs and reduce title errors and barriers to closing. Premium Title is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ : ASPS) family of businesses. For more information, please visit mypremiumtitle.com.

About Altisource®