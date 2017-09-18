Altius Reports Voting Results From September 15, 2017 Annual and Special Meeting

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) reports that all resolutions presented at its September 15, 2017 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors John Baker, Brian Dalton, Don Warr, Fred Mifflin, Jamie Strauss, Anna Stylianides and the election of new independent directors Guy Bentinck and Andre Gaumond. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

FOR WITHHELD RESULT 1. Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. 28,696,219 362,010 Appointed 2. Election of the following directors: Brian Dalton 16,641,456 189,340 Elected John Baker 16,620,515 210,281 Elected Guy Bentinck 16,708,975 121,821 Elected Andre Gaumond 16,704,029 126,767 Elected Donald Warr 16,654,014 176,782 Elected Frederick Mifflin 16,674,287 156,509 Elected Jamie Strauss 16,209,707 621,089 Elected Anna Stylianides 16,599,827 230,969 Elected

FOR

AGAINST

RESULT 3. Stock Option Plan 12,435,826 2,063,808 Approved

TOTAL VOTES CAST % of shares outstanding BY PROXY 29,058,229 IN PERSON OR BY PROXY AT MEETING 121,415 TOTAL 29,179,644 67.32

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre‐development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall and has 43,187,291 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.