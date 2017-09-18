Altius Reports Voting Results From September 15, 2017 Annual and Special Meeting

September 18, 2017 08:00 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) reports that all resolutions presented at its September 15, 2017 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors John Baker, Brian Dalton, Don Warr, Fred Mifflin, Jamie Strauss, Anna Stylianides and the election of new independent directors Guy Bentinck and Andre Gaumond. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
About Altius
Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre‐development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.
Altius celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall and has 43,187,291 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.
Altius Minerals CorporationChad Wells1.877.576.2209Altius Minerals CorporationFlora Wood1.877.576.2209flora@altiusminerals.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds