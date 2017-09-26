Altus Group and Waypoint Partner to Tackle Industry Gap in Performance Management

Global CRE leader Altus Group and leading performance analytics and management provider Waypoint join forces to improve the way financial and operational performance is tracked, analyzed and managed

TORONTO, ONTARIO and SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group") (TSX:AIF), a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate ("CRE") industry, and Waypoint Building Group ("Waypoint"), a rapidly growing financial performance analytics and management solution provider, are partnering to help CRE firms derive greater value from their portfolios.

This partnership will allow Altus Group's ARGUS Enterprise clients to gain better visibility into the operational performance of their assets and benchmark against the market through integration with the Waypoint solution. In support of this partnership, Altus Group recently made a minority investment in Waypoint to help Waypoint accelerate the growth of its product offering.

"We're excited to partner with Waypoint to solve the industry need for more efficient performance and expense management," said Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group. "Waypoint delivers a solution that immediately adds value to our clients by automating a typically cumbersome, but imperative process, of collecting and analyzing real estate performance metrics across an entire portfolio."

"This partnership demonstrates the dedication of the Waypoint team to delivering a product that solves a considerable challenge CRE professionals face every day and empowers them to make informed decisions," said Diane Vrkic, Founder and CEO of Waypoint. "We are excited to partner with Altus Group, an industry leader, to drive innovation and operational improvement within the real estate industry. Through this partnership, Waypoint will continue to broaden our reach and help more owners, asset and property managers increase asset values through a simple solution."

Waypoint provides a simple, automated way for CRE professionals to analyze and compare financial information against targets, across an entire portfolio and across markets. With an intuitive analytics dashboard, teams have a central location to view financial and expense outliers, access comparative analytics and utilize collaboration tools that enable strategic action by teams to improve net operating income. By combining the powerful cash flow, forecasting, valuation, asset and investment management capabilities of the ARGUS Enterprise platform with the financial insights and tools provided by Waypoint, clients can better optimize asset performance for greater returns.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain market insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants across a variety of sectors. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is the leading performance analytics and management technology solution enhancing the way commercial real estate professionals gather financial insights to drive asset performance and unlock hidden value. Founded by Diane Vrkic, a former senior level executive from a Fortune 50 CRE company, Waypoint's financial analytics solution provides a simplified way for asset and property managers to improve operating efficiencies across a portfolio, enhance asset value and deliver greater returns for owners and investors. For more information, visit https://waypointbuilding.com.