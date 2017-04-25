Altus Group Announces Voting Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX:AIF) a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry, released today final voting results from its 2016 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 24, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. A total of 27,347,826 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 72.06% of the 37,948,863 issued and outstanding common shares.

Each of the nominees proposed for election as listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2017, was elected as a director by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Robert G. Courteau 26,995,736 99.94 17,253 0.06 Anthony Gaffney 26,162,648 96.85 850,341 3.15 Diane MacDiarmid 26,145,665 96.79 867,324 3.21 Janet Woodruff 26,991,247 99.92 21,742 0.08 Eric W. Slavens 26,950,310 99.77 62,679 0.23 Raymond C. Mikulich 26,163,458 96.86 849,531 3.14 Carl Farrell 26,994,832 99.93 18,157 0.07 Angela Brown 26,991,997 99.92 20,992 0.08

The resolutions with respect to the appointment of the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, and to approve the Company's new long-term incentive plan, as described in the Company's Management Information Circular, were also approved.

Other Resolutions Votes For % Votes Withheld

or Against % Appointment of Auditors (Ernst & Young LLP) 27,262,619 99.70 81,095 0.30 Approval of a new long-term incentive plan 25,134,611 93.05 1,878,378 6.95

