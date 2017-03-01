Altus Group Broadens Commercial Real Estate Development Software Offerings with Acquisition of EstateMaster

TORONTO, ONTARIO and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Altus Group Limited (╩║Altus Group╩║ or "the Company") (TSX:AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate services, software and data solutions, announced today that it has acquired EstateMaster Group Holdings PTY Limited ("EstateMaster"), an Australian-based property development feasibility and management software provider.

"The acquisition of EstateMaster broadens our product offerings with software solutions complementary to our ARGUS Developer product, while adding market share in our growth regions, including Australia and the Middle East," said Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer of Altus Group. "Their established track record of growth, combined with their impressive team and solid industry reputation will add value to our growth initiatives."

Founded in 1991, EstateMaster is a property development feasibility and management software provider to over 1,000 firms predominately in the real estate developer community. With a leading market position in Australia and the Middle East, the EstateMaster Development Feasibility software is the accepted market standard for the production of feasibility reports in the Australian property markets, including all national banks, professional associations and government bodies. EstateMaster's team of 14 professionals will be integrated into the Company's Altus Analytics software and data division, strengthening its sales and development capacity and cross-selling capabilities in support of the Company's strategy to expand market presence in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

