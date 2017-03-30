Altus Group to Hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 24, 2017 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX:AIF) announced today that it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, April 24, 2017 in Toronto. The Meeting and a live webcast are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting can be found in Altus Group's proxy-related materials, available on the Company's website at http://altusgroup.com/investors/annual-meeting-of-shareholders/. The Company values shareholder participation and encourages shareholders to access the information and to vote by no later than Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The Company also announced that it plans to release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2017 after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, of Altus Group will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

The details for both events are as follows:

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Date: Monday, April 24, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investors) Location: The Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, One Front Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Voting Deadline: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2017 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investors) Live Call: 1- 866-223-7781 (toll-free) or 416-340-2216 (GTA & International) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain market insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world's largest real estate industry participants across a variety of sectors. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our securities are traded on the TSX under the symbols AIF and AIF.DB.A.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.