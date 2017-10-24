Altus Group Property Tax Benchmark Report Reveals Divergent Tax Rate Trendlines in Key Canadian Cities

Commercial-to-residential property tax ratio tells tale of three cities with missed opportunity in Vancouver and recent pause in Toronto while Montreal begins to trend positive

Governments face the ongoing challenge of funding municipal budgets while trying to manage the perceived fairness of the different property tax rates paid between commercial and residential taxpayers. Both residents and business owners pay property taxes, but the rate they pay varies as taxing authorities set these rates at their discretion.

Conducted by Altus Group, this report analyzes the ratio of tax rates between commercial and residential properties. The report reveals that in eight of the 10 cities surveyed, commercial tax rates were at least double those of residential tax rates. This indicates that a commercial property would incur property taxes more than twice the amount of an equally valued residential property. For the tenth consecutive year, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal posted the highest commercial-to-residential ratios in the country.

Year-Over-Year Commercial-to-Residential Tax Ratios City 2017 2016 % Change Vancouver 4.87 4.38 11.23% Toronto 3.81 3.84 -0.73% Montreal 3.77 3.82 -1.21% Average 2.85 2.87 -2.01% Halifax 2.77 2.72 1.66% Calgary 2.73 2.58 5.76% Ottawa 2.67 2.72 -1.84% Edmonton 2.44 2.39 2.10% Winnipeg 2.01 2.05 -1.95% Regina 1.75 2.23 -21.61% Saskatoon 1.72 1.99 -13.50%

"With the increase in property values, tax rates should trend lower as municipalities are able to collect the same amount of tax revenue given that the higher property values create a larger assessment base," said Terry Bishop, President of Property Tax Canada at Altus Group. "A lower commercial property tax ratio should help make cities more competitive, promote job growth and can help to generate more stable and sustainable revenue."

While both commercial and residential property tax rates in Vancouver saw a decrease in 2017, the ratio between the two increased by over 11 per cent to 4.87, the highest in Canada. Vancouver continues to be the only city to post a commercial-to-residential tax ratio in excess of 4:1, well above the average of 2.85:1. The city's record-breaking housing market provided a potential opportunity to adjust the residential tax rate and close the gap between residential and commercial tax rates. However, the city of Vancouver elected to decrease its residential property tax rate by almost 20 per cent over the last year while the commercial rate only decreased by 10 per cent driving the commercial tax ratio up.

For a thirteenth year, Toronto's commercial-to-residential tax ratio declined, decreasing to 3.81. However, despite the multi-year downward trend, this year showed a slight pause with a less than one per cent decline from the previous year. This means commercial rates will need to decrease further if the city is to achieve its goal of improving the business climate and increasing competitiveness with its target ratio of 2.50 by 2023.

Meanwhile, Montreal continues to carry the highest commercial property tax rate in Canada. However, it successfully halted a 10-year upward trend by decreasing its commercial-to-residential ratio to 3.77. While representing only a 1.21 per cent decline in its ratio, this is a positive step towards bringing commercial taxes down to a level more in line with the rest of the country.

The report also examines the property tax ratio on multi-residential properties which compares the residential property tax rate to the multi-residential property tax rate. The findings indicate that Ontario renters are carrying a disproportionate burden of property tax. While renters are being taxed equally to homeowners in most of Canada with an average ratio of 1:1, Ontario cities are showing that apartment buildings built before 1998 carry significantly higher ratios with Ottawa at 1.38 and Toronto leading the pack at 2.21. The higher levels of taxation on older multi-residential buildings can pose a potential challenge for landlords looking to direct funds to needed repairs, maintenance and building infrastructure upgrades.

A copy of the Altus Group 2017 Canadian Property Tax Rate Benchmark Report can be downloaded at https://www.altusgroup.com/news_insights/canadian-property-tax-rate-benchmark-report-2017.

