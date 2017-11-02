Altus Group Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Sustained Double-Digit Growth at Altus Analytics

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX:AIF), a leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights:

Consolidated revenues increased 5.8% to $117.4 million

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 10.9% to $23.6 million

Altus Analytics revenues increased 12.4% to $40.7 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $12.2 million

Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") Consulting revenues were up moderately to $64.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was up 5.3% to $19.0 million

Geomatics revenues increased 3.8% to $12.6 million and adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.5 million

Consolidated profit, in accordance with IFRS, was up significantly to $7.5 million

Adjusted earnings per share ("adjusted EPS") increased 9.7% to $0.34

Subsequent to quarter-end, acquisition of CVS (Commercial Valuers & Surveyors) Limited ("CVS"), a U.K. property tax service provider, positions Altus Group as the largest business rates advisor in the U.K. based on volume of appeals filed

"Following a strong first half of the year, we're pleased with the sustained topline and earnings growth in the third quarter driven by solid performance across all of our business segments," commented Robert Courteau, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group. "Today's acquisition of CVS furthers our growth strategy in the U.K., a strategic real estate market, and positions us as the largest national business rates advisor based on the combined volume of appeal files. The combination of our comprehensive data on joint property information will also better position us to serve our clients while supporting our ongoing initiatives to modernize our offerings with data and technology."

Summary of Operating and Financial Performance by Business Segment:

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and percentages are in comparison to the third quarter of 2016.

CONSOLIDATED Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Revenues $ 117,380 $ 110,899 5.8% $ 355,402 $ 327,557 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,618 $ 21,298 10.9% $ 61,853 $ 51,968 19.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.1% 19.2% 17.4% 15.9% Profit (loss) $ 7,506 $ (5,071) 248.0% $ 113,496 $ 5,376 2,011.2% Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ (0.14) 242.9% $ 2.99 $ 0.15 1,893.3% Adjusted $ 0.34 $ 0.31 9.7% $ 0.98 $ 0.77 27.3%

Altus Analytics Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, In thousands of dollars 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Revenues Recurring - Data & Software Subscriptions, Maintenance $ 27,913 $ 27,440 1.7% $ 87,833 $ 82,813 6.1% Non-recurring - Licenses and Services 12,806 8,802 45.5% 39,502 26,432 49.4% Revenues $ 40,719 $ 36,242 12.4% $ 127,335 $ 109,245 16.6% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,151 $ 10,585 14.8% $ 41,247 $ 29,169 41.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.8% 29.2% 32.4% 26.7%

CRE Consulting Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, In thousands of dollars 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Revenues Property Tax $ 39,385 $ 38,651 1.9% $ 116,724 $ 114,644 1.8% Valuation and Cost Advisory 24,867 24,110 3.1% 75,078 70,859 6.0% Revenues $ 64,252 $ 62,761 2.4% $ 191,802 $ 185,503 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA Property Tax $ 15,355 $ 14,030 9.4% $ 35,282 $ 35,815 (1.5%) Valuation and Cost Advisory 3,664 4,024 (8.9%) 9,245 9,866 (6.3%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,019 $ 18,054 5.3% $ 44,527 $ 45,681 (2.5%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.6% 28.8% 23.2% 24.6%

Geomatics Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, In thousands of dollars 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Revenues $ 12,580 $ 12,118 3.8% $ 36,947 $ 33,533 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,489 $ 639 133.0% $ 3,461 $ (1,053) 428.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.8% 5.3% 9.4% (3.1%)

On a consolidated basis, third quarter revenues grew 5.8% year-over-year to $117.4 million while adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.9% to $23.6 million. Exchange rate movements against the Canadian dollar, namely the U.S. and U.K. currencies, impacted consolidated revenues by (1.9%) and adjusted EBITDA by (2.9%). Acquisitions contributed 1.2% to revenue growth and 2.7% to adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Profit, in accordance with IFRS, was up 248.0% to $7.5 million from a loss of $5.1 million in the same period in 2016, benefitting primarily from the adjusted EBITDA growth and a decrease in finance costs due to a favourable change in the fair value of interest rate swaps compared to the same period in 2016. Also, the loss in the third quarter of 2016 was impacted by a goodwill impairment charge taken on Geomatics, which did not reoccur in 2017. Profit was $0.20 per share basic and $0.19 per share diluted, compared to $(0.14) per share, basic and diluted, in the same period in 2016.

Adjusted EPS was $0.34 in the third quarter, up 9.7% compared to $0.31 in the third quarter of 2016.

Altus Analytics continued to deliver robust performance with double-digit growth, with revenues increasing 12.4% to $40.7 million. (Revenue growth would have been 15.9% if the impact from foreign exchange movements was excluded.) Recurring revenues grew modestly, impacted by currency headwinds and the anticipated decline of maintenance revenues following the end of support of the DCF product on June 30, 2017. Non‐recurring revenues grew by 45.5%, driven primarily by strong ARGUS Enterprise ("AE") license sales which benefitted from customers adding more licenses and additional functionality, new client additions, and continued client conversions (from legacy products to AE). The acquisition of EstateMaster benefitted revenues by 3.0%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.8% to $12.2 million as a result of the revenue growth, partly offset by higher expenses due to increased investments for software product development activities. Changes in the exchange rates against the Canadian dollar impacted revenues and adjusted EBITDA by (3.5%).

CRE Consulting revenues increased moderately to $64.3 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 5.3% to $19.0 million. Property Tax revenues increased 1.9% to $39.4 million while adjusted EBITDA increased 9.4% to $15.4 million. Following a strong second quarter, the performance at Property Tax reflects the typical quarterly variability of that business, which has been more pronounced this year due to the commencement of two new assessment cycles in Ontario and the U.K., as well as the impact of currency headwinds, which impacted revenues by (2.3%) and adjusted EBITDA by (1.8%). Valuation and Cost Advisory revenues increased by 3.1% to $24.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined by 8.9% to $3.7 million. Changes in the exchange rates against the Canadian dollar impacted CRE Consulting revenues and adjusted EBITDA by (1.4%).

Geomatics' performance continued to be impacted by ongoing market challenges in the oil and gas sector, although increased activity levels, combined with the cost cutting initiatives undertaken in 2016, yielded improved performance. Revenues improved by 3.8% to $12.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA improved by 133.0% to $1.5 million, resulting in healthier (year-over-year and sequential) adjusted EBITDA margins of 11.8%.

Corporate Costs were $9.0 million, compared to $8.0 million in the same period in 2016. The increase in corporate costs is mainly a result of investments being made in people and systems to modernize corporate functions as well as an increase in variable compensation.

At the end of the third quarter, Altus Group's balance sheet remained strong, giving the Company the financial flexibility to pursue its growth strategy. The Company's bank debt was $141.0 million, representing a funded debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.62 times, compared to 1.53 times as at December 31, 2016. Also, the Company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $56.3 million at the end of the third quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end, and as announced by news release today, the Company acquired Commercial Valuers & Surveyors Limited ("CVS"), a property tax service provider in the U.K. that specializes in business rates services. The acquisition of CVS positions Altus Group as the largest business rates advisor in the U.K. based on volume of appeals filed, and more than doubles the size of its legacy business in the U.K. CVS's team of approximately 230 professionals will form part of the Company's U.K. Property Tax division, strengthening its business rates expertise, adding greater scale and synergistic opportunities, while positioning the business for growth.

The acquisition was valued at approximately £36.3 million (approximately C$61.8 million). Altus Group paid a total of £30.3 million (approximately C$51.6 million) in cash on closing with an additional £6.0 million (approximately C$10.2 million) payable two years after closing, subject to compliance with certain terms and conditions. On closing, £25.3 million (approximately C$43.1 million) was from cash on hand and £5.0 million (approximately C$8.5 million) was drawn from the revolving term facility.

Based on the estimated Adjusted EBITDA to be derived from the 2017 assessment cycle, the average Adjusted EBITDA multiple for this transaction is estimated at 5.5 times. Although the Company is still in the early stages of the 2017 cycle, given the client engagements secured to date, management anticipates strong financial results for the overall cycle. Given the annuity revenue model of this business, revenue is expected to grow in a compounding manner as appeals are settled over the 5-year term of the cycle. As a result, management expects the acquisition will start to generate significant Adjusted EBITDA contribution beginning in 2019.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) (Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Shares and Per Share Amounts) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 117,380 $ 110,899 $ 355,402 $ 327,557 Expenses Employee compensation 70,159 66,948 219,142 205,730 Occupancy 5,095 4,861 15,163 15,021 Office and other operating 20,729 18,254 64,834 59,215 Amortization of intangibles 6,602 6,172 20,367 19,902 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,811 1,750 5,120 5,252 Acquisition related expenses (income) 302 174 1,170 (60) Share of (profit) loss of associates - 330 2,420 1,616 Restructuring costs 181 978 4,739 4,059 (Gain) loss on investment in associates - - (115,179) (9,935) Impairment charge - 12,500 - 12,500 Operating profit (loss) 12,501 (1,068) 137,626 14,257 Finance costs (income), net 454 1,263 2,352 4,193 Profit (loss) before income taxes 12,047 (2,331) 135,274 10,064 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,541 2,740 21,778 4,688 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to equity holders $ 7,506 $ (5,071) $ 113,496 $ 5,376 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (8,543) 2,042 (15,010) (15,790) Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates - 384 (46) (664) Change in fair value of available-for-sale investments (368) - (21,640) - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8,911) 2,426 (36,696) (16,454) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax, attributable to equity holders $ (1,405) $ (2,645) $ 76,800 $ (11,078) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.20 $ (0.14) $ 2.99 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (0.14) $ 2.95 $ 0.14

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 (Unaudited) (Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,269 $ 43,673 Trade receivables and other 134,937 137,398 Income taxes recoverable 6,858 4,530 Derivative financial instruments 754 622 198,818 186,223 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 4,525 613 Derivative financial instruments 4,336 3,414 Investments 111,484 23,190 Deferred income taxes 23,278 21,962 Property, plant and equipment 27,245 26,647 Intangibles 97,550 108,205 Goodwill 223,608 220,597 492,026 404,628 Total Assets $ 690,844 $ 590,851 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 83,524 $ 91,573 Income taxes payable 8,709 5,099 Borrowings 746 7,000 Amounts payable to unitholders - 851 92,979 104,523 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 18,913 18,924 Borrowings 140,727 116,935 Derivative financial instruments - 501 Deferred income taxes 22,971 9,375 182,611 145,735 Total Liabilities 275,590 250,258 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 477,116 460,003 Equity component of convertible debentures - 231 Contributed surplus 16,782 18,476 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,085 46,781 Deficit (88,729) (184,898) Total Shareholders' Equity 415,254 340,593 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 690,844 $ 590,851