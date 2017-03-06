AlumiFuel CEO Livestream Q & A Highlights

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - AlumiFuel Power Corporation ( OTC PINK : AFPW) ("AlumiFuel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following highlights from a livestream Q & A session held on March 3, 2017.

On March 3, 2017, AlumiFuel Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Schadel, held a livestream Q & A session via Periscope.tv. During the live event, Mr. Schadel covered a variety of topics and fielded questions from viewers.

Mr. Schadel discussed the Company's continuing review of options to monetize its Novofuel subsidiary, including its previously announced line of lithium-ion batteries and its patented hydrogen generation technology. Mr. Schadel discussed building value for shareholders by acquiring businesses that generate cash flow and restructuring the Company's debt as it transitions to a diversified holding company.

The Company is exploring several acquisitions, including a marijuana dispensary in California and a digital media company. Mr. Schadel feels that acquisition of a digital media company would offer customer acquisition synergies for the three existing staffing brands operated by AlumiFuel.

No shares of common stock have been issued since Mr. Schadel became CEO in early February 2017 and one of his primary areas of focus is to prevent dilution of common shareholders. The Company is expected to actively and aggressively engage in investor outreach over the coming weeks and months. Mr. Schadel is exploring options to approve and fund a Company share buyback program.

An archive of the open livestream Q & A can be viewed at https://www.periscope.tv/w/1rmGPnRwVWYxN

