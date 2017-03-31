AlumiFuel Engages Investment Bank to Secure Acquisition Capital

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - AlumiFuel Power Corporation ( OTC PINK : AFPW) ("AlumiFuel" or the "Company") today announced it has engaged a full-service boutique investment banking firm to secure acquisition capital for the Company.

The Company has identified several potential acquisition targets as it transitions to a profit and cash flow focused holding company. The Company recently issued a Letter of Intent to acquire Meds R Us, a medical marijuana dispensary in Vista, CA, and is in the process of completing final due diligence. Additionally, the Company is in late stage negotiations for the potential acquisition of a profitable digital media business.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of AlumiFuel, stated, "We are developing a robust pipeline of potential deal flow. The Company will need to raise a substantial amount of cash in a non-toxic manner to execute on the ambitious plan we are putting together. I'm pleased we've been able to attract a FINRA licensed investment bank with over two decades experience in the capital markets to assist with our capital raising efforts. I look forward to executing on our acquisition plan and furthering our balance sheet restructuring efforts."

The Company also reported it is in talks to raise non-dilutive capital to fund a potential share buyback.

About AlumiFuel Power Corporation

AlumiFuel, operating through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is transforming into a diversified holding company under new leadership and is expected to be renamed Phoenix Equity Holdings Corporation. The Company is exploring several revenue producing acquisition opportunities as it works to build a robust cash flow stream. AlumiFuel currently operates three divisions in the multi-billion dollar temporary staffing industry and holds patented technology for hydrogen generation through its wholly owned subsidiary, NovoFuel.

