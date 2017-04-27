The Aluminum Association Commends President Trump's Launch of an Aluminum 232 Investigation

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Heidi Brock, President & CEO of the Aluminum Association, commented on the Trump administration's launch of a 232 investigation to determine the effects of aluminum imports on U.S. national security.

"The Aluminum Association, whose member companies represent the majority of aluminum production and fabrication in the United States, supports President Trump's call for action to address unfair trade practices that are hurting U.S. aluminum producers and fabricators. This action recognizes the value of U.S. aluminum industry, its full growth potential and its ability to compete successfully in the global marketplace. We look forward to continuing our work with the administration to ensure that global trade actions take into account the entire aluminum value chain and our more than 161,000 workers in the United States."

About the Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents U.S. and foreign-based companies and their suppliers throughout the value chain, from primary production to value added products to recycling. The Association is the industry's leading voice, providing global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise to member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the U.S., the aluminum industry creates $186 billion in economic activity. For more information visit www.Aluminum.org, on Twitter @AluminumNews or at Facebook.com/AluminumAssociation.