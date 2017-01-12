The Aluminum Association Responds to USTR Action at WTO on Chinese Subsidies for Primary Aluminum

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Aluminum Association President & CEO Heidi Brock responded today to action by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding Chinese subsidies for primary aluminum production.

"The Aluminum Association will review in detail the consultation request filed by the United States at the World Trade Organization today. We will assess the impacts of this action across the full value chain and continue to believe that a negotiated agreement between the U.S. and Chinese governments is needed to address the fundamental issue of aluminum overcapacity in China. Overcapacity is damaging to all segments of the domestic aluminum industry -- upstream, midstream and downstream -- and it is critical to assess the potential impact of any trade action on all aluminum producers. The Aluminum Association looks forward to working with the incoming Administration to help us create a level playing field for the entire industry."

