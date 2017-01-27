Alutiiq, LLC Purchases Alcyon, Inc.

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - On January 1, 2017, Alutiiq, LLC acquired Alcyon, Inc., a highly successful, women-owned business founded in 2005 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Alcyon provides systems engineering, laboratory, and IT services to various federal agencies and aerospace companies.

Alcyon is a strong addition to Alutiiq's Security and Professional Services business portfolio. "Alcyon and Alutiiq have a long relationship dating back for almost a decade with NASA and DoD," says President/CEO Greg Hambright. "Alcyon's team of staff professionals, products, and services makes this acquisition a great investment for Alutiiq, LLC and for our Shareholders."

"The management structure and philosophy of both Alutiiq and Alcyon are highly compatible," says Travis Coldwell, Alutiiq, LLC Senior Vice President of Security and Professional Services. "We have worked with Alcyon on two successful Joint Ventures in the past."

Alcyon has received numerous awards and recognition of contract excellence from both NASA and the Small Business Administration, including Small Business of the Year for SBA Region IV in 2011 and 2012. As the majority partner in A2R JV, Alcyon was also awarded the NASA Stennis Space Center Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year and the NASA Agency-Wide Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year in 2014.

Alutiiq, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Afognak Native Corporation, an Alaska Native ANCSA village corporation that serves the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions, Alaska.