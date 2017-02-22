AlwaysOnline Wireless Launches Lowest Priced Cellular Data Plans for UK iPad Users

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - AlwaysOnline Wireless (AOW) today wowed customers around the world with the launch of the lowest priced LTE data plans for iPad with Apple SIM in the United Kingdom. International travelers and domestic UK residents can connect to these data plans directly on their iPad with Apple SIM.

AOW specializes in short-term data plans for iPad with Apple SIM and offers plans by the hour, by the day, or by the megabyte. Now, travelers to the UK and UK residents can choose from any of the following options on their iPad with Apple SIM: an hourly plan with 100MB of data for $0.11 (£0.09), a daily plan with 500MB of data for $2.99 (£2.40), a 1GB plan for $5.99 (£4.80), a 3GB plan for $9.49 (£7.61), or a 5GB plan for $14.99 (£12.02)*.

"More travellers are increasingly turning to iPad as their preferred device while travelling or on-the-go," says Emir Aboulhosn, CEO and Founder of AOW parent company, Otono Networks. "Now iPad users around the world can benefit from the most aggressive cellular data pricing in the UK and stay connected for less than the price of a cup of tea."

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro features an embedded Apple SIM making it even more convenient for customers to connect to and manage AOW LTE data plans directly on their iPad. Apple SIM is also available at select Apple Stores for individual purchase and is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

International tourism to the United Kingdom is steadily increasing, with statistics from VisitBritain showing up to a 17% increase in the number of visits year-over-year for fall 2016. For 2017, an overall visitor growth of 4% has been predicted, with a forecasted 38.1 million travellers entering Britain.

AOW is the first carrier in the UK to offer daily and hourly data service. With this launch, LTE data plans on iPad with Apple SIM for travelers to the UK and UK residents are more affordable than ever. Plans as short as one-hour provide the flexibility and convenience that travelers, commuters, and professionals on the road require in their day-to-day lives without having to enter into new wireless contracts or upgrade an existing monthly wireless plan.

AOW UK Pricing

GBP* USD Hourly (100MB) £0.09 $0.11 Daily (500MB) £2.40 $2.99 1GB £4.80 $5.99 3GB £7.61 $9.49 5GB £12.02 $14.99

*Note: Prices will be displayed and charged in USD. Listed prices are based on exchange values from February 1, 2017, and may not reflect up-to-date currency rates.

For more information on AOW plans, please visit www.alwaysonlinewireless.com

For more information on iPad, please visit www.apple.com/ipad

About Otono - Otono Networks, Inc. is an emerging global technology based telecom with multiple carrier-supported networks out of Vancouver, Canada. Otono's platform is primarily focused on flexible, global connectivity and mobile enablement solutions using both traditional SIM and eSIM technologies, allowing easier and faster network integration. Otono is the parent company of several mobile services, including Roam Mobility for USA, Roam Mobility for Canada, ZIP SIM, and AlwaysOnline Wireless. For more information about Otono and its products and services, visit www.otono.com.

