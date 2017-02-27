CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Girls on the Run International and Always® are teaming up to encourage and support participation in Heart & Sole, a Girls on the Run program for girls in 6th - 8th grade. Heart & Sole creates a positive, structured space for middle school girls to learn about themselves, explore new ideas, cultivate empathy, strengthen connections and develop life skills that will help them as they move through adolescence and beyond. As a national Heart & Sole partner, Always will provide #LikeAGirl branded practice 5K kits to participants, which will help serve as motivation and support as girls complete the 10-week long program. In addition, the partnership will provide educational materials to Heart & Sole coaches and parents to help raise awareness of the important role sports play in building confidence in girls and to provide further education on their role in helping girls to keep playing.

"We're so excited to be teaming up with Girls on the Run to continue on our mission to stop the drop in confidence girls experience at puberty by encouraging all girls to stay in sports and Keep Playing #LikeAGirl. Together, we can make a difference to keep more girls in sports, and drive awareness on the important role that sports plays in building girls' confidence," said Amanda Hill, brand director for North America Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble. By supporting Girls on the Run, Always will be directly impacting middle school girls in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"We are thrilled to announce a national Heart & Sole partnership with Always, who shares our mission and understands the importance that physical activity and sport play particularly in the lives of adolescent girls. The benefits of physical activity and sport participation lead to increased confidence, and overall improved health and wellness," said Theresa Miller, chief engagement officer of Girls on the Run. "As a leader in physical activity-based, positive youth development programming, Girls on the Run is pleased that companies and organizations, like Always, are putting resources and support toward helping us achieve our mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident."

ABOUT ALWAYS #LIKEAGIRL

The Always #LikeAGirl movement is being fueled by the millions of girls around the world who are changing #LikeAGirl to mean amazing things. The Always #LikeAGirl campaign launched in June 2014 was inspired by the insight that the start of puberty and the first period mark the lowest moment in confidence for girls and how harmful words can add to that drop in confidence. It demonstrated the profound effect the phrase "like a girl" can have on girls' self-confidence and it inspired a movement, which has started to change public perception: after seeing the #LikeAGirl video, most people (76 percent of women ages 16 to 24 and 59 percent of men) said the video changed their perception of the phrase "like a girl," according to the Always Puberty & Confidence Wave II Study. But it could not stop there. In 2015, a new Always study revealed that 72 percent of girls feel society limits them by telling them what they should and should not do or be. And more than half of girls felt that societal limitations would be the same or worse ten years from now, showing a lack of hope for change. Always could not accept that and launched the Unstoppable #LikeAGirl campaign to empower all girls to show the world that they could do or be anything and everything. In March 2016, the brand tackled the subtle bias conveyed through emojis, and the resulting conversation can be credited in part for 44 new female empowering emojis available on Apple iOS 10 and via Facebook. In June 2016, the brand released new survey data which finds that half of girls quit sports by age 17 and that seven in ten girls do not feel encouraged to play, despite data that links sports participation to increased confidence. To help keep girls in sports, Always launched the new Always #LikeAGirl - Keep Playing initiative, now in progress. For more information about the #LikeAGirl movement, visit www.always.com.

ABOUT ALWAYS

Always®, the world's leader in feminine protection, offers a wide range of feminine pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. The Always line of feminine products includes Always Infinity™, Always Ultra Thins, Always Maxis, Always Liners and Always Feminine Wipes. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

ABOUT PROCTOR & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

ABOUT GIRLS ON THE RUN

Girls on the Run is a transformational physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls in the 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. At Girls on the Run, trained and supportive coaches and volunteers teach life skills through dynamic, conversation-based lessons and running games. The program culminates with girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goals of the program are to develop and improve competence, unleash confidence through accomplishment, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care and compassion, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community, all while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness. Learn more at www.girlsontherun.org.

