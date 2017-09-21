Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announced Today That the Company's Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd. has Scheduled the Harvest of the First 100-Acre Field for Friday, September 22, 2017

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) ( OTC PINK : AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, industrial CBD hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, has announced that as of today, the Company is cleared to harvest the first 100 acre plantation. The Amazonas Florestal management team will be assisting the Amazon Hemp operatives in Colorado throughout the harvesting process, which should be taking place on Friday, September 22, 2017.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman for Amazonas Florestal, Ltd., stated, "Company management is pleased to announce that the first plantation has reached 100 percent of its growth potential and has been cleared for harvest tomorrow, Friday, September 22, 2017."

Todd Ellison, Managing Partner at 303 Farms, Company Contractors in Colorado, added, "The first field is ready for harvest and we anticipate positive results."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial CBD Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.