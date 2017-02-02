Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announces Filing of Its Q3 and Naming of C.E.O.

Company Plans a Name Change of Its Colorado Subsidiary to Amazon Hemp, Ltd.

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) ( OTC PINK : AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and Industrial Hemp, today announced that the company has filed its Annual List with the State of Nevada naming Peter W Stebbins as C.E.O. and company accountants have submitted and posted the pending Q3 Quarterly Report, Financials and OTC Disclosures for 09.30.2016 making the company compliant with its disclosure responsibilities.

The Company now remains on schedule to file its S1 Registration no later than April, 30th, 2017.

The company will now move forward with the activation and implementation of its Business Plans for 2017 beginning with the restructuring of its Colorado subsidiary Amazonas Hemp Ltd, which will change its name and now be known as Amazon Hemp Ltd. The Colorado subsidiary has achieved funding to complete the economic requirements for the Colorado Hemp project and will proceed to lease a substantial amount of rural land to plant, cultivate and develop a market for Industrial Hemp products with focus on the production of CBD Oil and the formulation of its own product lines.

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd. commented, "The completion of the Q3 and return to compliancy with OTC Markets is outstanding news for our company and its shareholders. We are aggressively focused on moving AZFL in a positive direction. In addition, Company accountants are now working to complete the Audits pending to date along with our 2016 10-K Annual Report and Audits." Stebbins continued, "We are planning on setting up operations in Colorado this year with people we have currently on the ground there. Our shareholders will also be pleased to know that Amazon Hemp will plant 100 acres of Industrial CBD Hemp this year and news reports will follow in the coming weeks as the project progresses."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.