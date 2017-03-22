Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announces The Company Has Inaugurated New Headquarters In The Brickell Financial District in Miami and That Its Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd. Will Be Planting One Month Ahead of Schedule

Company Opens New Headquarters and Gets Set to Plant 100 Acres of Industrial CBD Hemp One Month in Advance

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) ( OTC PINK : AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today announced that the company has opened new headquarters in the Miami Brickell Area. The Company also announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amazon Hemp Ltd, will move forward with planting its 100-acre plot of Industrial CBD Hemp one month ahead of schedule on or about April 15th, 2017.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman of Amazonas Florestal, Ltd, said, "Management is very enthused at having new offices and a new center of operations in Miami. We had been considering such a move for almost 2 years and are convinced that finally the time was right." Cortez also said, "This new headquarters gives the company a new face and will help us to develop the positive organization of the company with business locations in Colorado, Miami and Brazil. Miami is a perfect location as it is centrally positioned to these operations. The Offices are located at the Infinity at Brickell Office Bldg. and the exact address will be posted today to OTC Markets. Should any of our shareholders desire a visit please call for appointments with our staff as we welcome the opportunity to show our followers what we are about and what we are on-course to accomplish in the coming years."

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., commented, "Our new offices are phenomenal. This will give us the organizational boost that the company was poised to accomplish this year. Just as exciting, our consultants in Colorado have analyzed the coming weather patterns for east central Colorado and determined that it would be feasible to plant one month ahead of schedule, on or about mid-April. Through careful analysis of these patterns we can effectively predict that April 14-15 should give us a couple of dry days to plant, followed by light surface snow that will melt and create good surface moisture that, mixed with the expected periodic light rains the rest of the month of April, should provide the perfect scenario for early planting and sprouting. It is expected that the conditions will be somewhat similar to the weather patterns of the last couple years."

Todd Ellison, one of the principles at 303 Farms, contracted by the Company to perform all of the ground work from seed to market, stated, "We are looking at a generally favorable scenario for planting early this season that will allow the plants good wind and 70-74 degree days to reach optimum early levels of growth and allow harvest to begin late July to early August, also a month or more ahead of schedule." Ellison added, "The wind coming towards the east in the day and changing to westward in the evening this time of year, also should allow for optimum early development of the plants, perhaps the most crucial time necessary to obtain maximum growth potential through maturity in under 120 days."

In other company news, Cortez said that the Company accountants have completed the 2016 Annual Report and OTC Disclosures. He said, "The Financial Disclosures and Annual Reports for 2016 have been reviewed by management and are scheduled for release next week, on time as promised to shareholders. The Company will release news in the coming weeks with comments from management on these statements once they have been posted."

