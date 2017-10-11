Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Releases Update Informing Public That its Subsidiary, Amazon Hemp Ltd., Is Ready To Resume Operations and Complete the Harvesting Process for the First 100 Acre Field Beginning This Week After A Slow Down Of Operations Due to Inclement Weather

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) (OTC PINK: AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, industrial CBD hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits wants to update shareholders and investors that the Company will resume operations this week in order to complete harvesting process for the first 100 acre plantation between this week and the next. The company informs that delay was due to the inclement weather in the area that caused a major slowdown in these operations. Better weather is expected this week and the next and should provide a window to complete the harvest of this first field. The Company also informs that its facilities at Fort Lupton are ready and refurbished for storage and future lab/kitchen facilities.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman for Amazonas Florestal Ltd., stated, "We are looking forward with optimism to complete this process and continue with the second phase."

Todd Ellison: "Recent inclement weather has delayed our fine-tuning of our harvesting equipment along with a recent snow we have been delayed a couple of weeks, however we are very excited on our end to resume operations."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial CBD Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.