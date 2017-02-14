Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced that Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd. Has Executed a Farm Contractor Agreement with 303 Farms LLC to Establish 100 Acre CBD Hemp Plantation in the State of Colorado

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflusa.com) ( OTC PINK : AZFL), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and Industrial CBD Hemp, today announced that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Amazon Hemp Ltd. has completed and signed a Farm Contractor Agreement with 303 Farms LLC covering all of the required elements to establish a 100-acre Industrial CBD Hemp Plantation in Frederick, Colorado, just north of Dacono, Colorado.

The company had posted the location of the leased property inside Dacono in a previous press release which was incorrect. The leased property is in the Frederick, Colorado city limits. The Company is now moving forward with the activation and implementation of its Business Plans for 2017 beginning with the restructuring of its Colorado subsidiary Amazonas Hemp Ltd, which has changed its name and is now known as Amazon Hemp Ltd. The Colorado subsidiary has achieved funding to complete the economic requirements for the Colorado Hemp project and is now processing permit approvals to plant, cultivate and develop a market for Industrial CBD Hemp products with focus on the production of CBD Oil and Crystals and the formulation of its own CBD product lines.

Peter W. Stebbins, Chief Executive Officer of Amazonas Florestal Ltd. commented, "The completion of the Farm Contractors Agreement is a huge step forward in the fulfillment of this project. We are, from this date on, actively pursuing our participation in the growing markets for CBD Hemp products. These products include Oil, Crystals, Vapes and Edibles such as Chocolates, Candies, Butter and Cakes. We expect to have upwards of 2,000 gallons of High CBD Oil as a result of this first harvest that should come around late October of this year and will be placed on the market beginning in November. This production could potentially make the raw material needed to formulate these types of consumer products. Management is now focused on taking the necessary measurements to ensure that all of the steps required through the initial harvest are handled diligently and effectively. To stay ahead of the competition, we are already working on market development to position the company to enter and compete in this new very exciting and fast-growing industry."

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman, also added "Our return to compliancy with OTC Markets and the initiation into the CBD Hemp business in Colorado is only the beginning of fulfillment to our plans to move the company forward in 2017. Company accountants are due to complete the 2016 10-K Annual Report by next week and it will be audited and filed on time. Also, negotiations are in place to complete the funding requirements to initiate the carbon credit studies in Brazil this year and the Hardwood Sleeper market is rapidly improving again and that should allow for the shipments of these certified wood products beginning again in July or August when the logging season kicks in this year in the Amazon. All said, it should be a very exciting year for our company and our shareholders."

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.