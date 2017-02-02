Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises Old Line Bancshares, Inc. on its Proposed Acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc.

SOURCE: Ambassador Financial Group
ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as financial adviser to Old Line Bancshares, Inc. in regards to its proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. Old Line Bancshares, Inc., based in Bowie, Maryland, had approximately $1.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2016.
Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:
Ambassador's clients are in bold.
*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.
