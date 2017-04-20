Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises Riverview Financial Corporation on its Proposed Merger of Equals with CBT Financial Corporation

ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as a financial adviser to, and prepared the fairness opinion for, Riverview Financial Corporation in regards to its proposed merger of equals with CBT Financial Corporation. Riverview Financial Corporation, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, had assets of $543 million as of December 31, 2016.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $59.1 million proposed acquisition of The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company (PA)

(PA) Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $40.7 million proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

(MD) $40.7 million proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $17.0 million private placement of equity

(PA) $17.0 million private placement of equity NexTier, Inc. (PA) $2.3 million proposed acquisition of Manor Bank (PA)

(PA) Revere Bank (MD) $31.0 million private placement of subordinated debt

$31.0 million private placement of subordinated debt Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* $40.1 million acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)

(WI)* $40.1 million acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI) Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $117.8 million acquisition of First Choice Bank * (NJ)

* (NJ) Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)

(MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD) DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Ambassador's clients are in bold.

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.