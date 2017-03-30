Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company on its Proposed Acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as a financial adviser to, and prepared the fairness opinion for, The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company in regards to its proposed acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., in a deal valued at $59.1 million. Scottdale Bank & Trust Company, based in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, had $263 million in assets as of December 31, 2016.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $40.7 million proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Ambassador's clients are in bold.

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.