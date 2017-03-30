Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company on its Proposed Acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

SOURCE: Ambassador Financial Group
March 30, 2017 14:55 ET
ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as a financial adviser to, and prepared the fairness opinion for, The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company in regards to its proposed acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., in a deal valued at $59.1 million. Scottdale Bank & Trust Company, based in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, had $263 million in assets as of December 31, 2016.
Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:
Ambassador's clients are in bold.
*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.
David G. Danielson,
Executive Director 240.242.4083 Email ContactMatthew T. Resch, CFA,
Managing Principal 610.351.1633 Email ContactRobert J. Pachence Jr.,
Managing Principal 610.351.1633 Email ContactJay Shah,
Vice President240.242.4083Email Contact
