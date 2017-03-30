News Room

SOURCE: Ambassador Financial Group

Ambassador Financial Group

March 30, 2017 14:55 ET

Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Advises The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company on its Proposed Acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as a financial adviser to, and prepared the fairness opinion for, The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company in regards to its proposed acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc., in a deal valued at $59.1 million. Scottdale Bank & Trust Company, based in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, had $263 million in assets as of December 31, 2016.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:

  • Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $40.7 million proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. (MD)
  • Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $17.0 million private placement of equity
  • NexTier, Inc. (PA) $2.3 million proposed acquisition of Manor Bank (PA)
  • Revere Bank (MD) $31.0 million private placement of subordinated debt
  • Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* $40.1 million acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $117.8 million acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)
  • Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)
  • DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Ambassador's clients are in bold.
*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Contact Information

News Room
 