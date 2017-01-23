Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. Announces $17 Million Private Placement of Equity on Behalf of Riverview Financial Corporation

SOURCE: Ambassador Financial Group
ALLENTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. today announced the successful completion of a $17 million private placement of common and preferred equity for Riverview Financial Corporation (OTCQX: RIVE) in which it served as the exclusive placement agent. The offering of common and preferred equity at $10.50 per share closed January 20, 2017.
Riverview Financial Corporation, based in Harrisburg, is a Pennsylvania bank holding company and the parent corporation of Riverview Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank established in 2008 via a merger of equals between FNB Marysville and Halifax National. Riverview stated that it plans to use the additional capital for general corporate purposes, including making loans and strategic acquisitions of bank or wealth management partners if opportunities are present.
Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services, to community banks and thrifts nationwide. Ambassador Financial Group's recent capital raising and merger & acquisition transactions include:
Matthew T. Resch, CFA
Managing Principal
Managing Principal
Executive Director
Executive Director
Chief Bank Strategist
