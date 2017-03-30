Ambassador John Bolton Receives Industry Awards for His PAC and SuperPAC

The Ambassador's PAC and SuperPAC receive four awards for innovative and effective 2016 political ads

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - For the past two election cycles, Ambassador John Bolton has led the effort to raise the importance of national security by supporting candidates who stand for strong conservative foreign and domestic policies. He has worked with industry leading campaign agencies, including Campaign Solutions and HSP Direct, to restore conservative leadership and secure GOP control in Washington.

Following a successful 2016 election cycle, the John Bolton-affiliated PACs won the following awards for outstanding political efforts.

John Bolton PAC

2017 Peer Choice Awards: "Golden Elephant" for the Best Use of Mail for Fundraising

2017 Peer Choice Awards: "Silver Elephant" for Direct Mail

John Bolton SuperPAC

Campaigns and Elections Magazine: "Reed Award" for Best Web Video for an Independent Expenditure

AAPC Pollie Awards: "Bronze Medal" for Independent Expenditure in a U.S. Senate Campaign

"These awards are a testament to the effective political operation and independent expenditure campaigns run by our political action committees," said Ambassador John Bolton. "Since the 2014 election cycle, we have played an extensive and growing role in federal elections. The John Bolton PAC has been the most active leadership PAC in the country, while the Bolton SuperPAC has utilized innovative tactics that drive the national security debate in key swing states. I look forward to expanding our efforts in the 2018 cycle and beyond."

Since 2013, Ambassador Bolton has raised nearly $20 million. The John Bolton PAC spent more than $6.4 million supporting more than 180 GOP candidates, and nearly 75% of Bolton-endorsed candidates won their respective elections. Additionally, the John Bolton SuperPAC spent over $8 million on independent expenditures to produce 117 innovative ads, which garnered 120 million views. Today, the John Bolton SuperPAC is regarded as a trailblazer in the use of emerging and advanced digital advertising tactics.

In the 2017-18 election cycle, Ambassador Bolton will remain a conservative thought-leader on national security and an advocate for strong, common-sense foreign policies. Additionally, through his PAC and SuperPAC, he will continue to ensure GOP leadership is maintained and he will work to expand on Republicans' historic majorities in the House and Senate.

Below are past awards won by Ambassador Bolton's PAC and SuperPAC:

