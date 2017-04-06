Ambassador John Bolton Releases Statement on GA-6 Congressional Candidate Jon Ossoff

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Ambassador John Bolton released the following statement in response to fabrications made by Democrat Jon Ossoff -- a candidate in Georgia's 6th Congressional District Special Election -- about his national security experience, and to shed light on his dishonest campaign.

"In these critical times, America needs serious, national security-minded Members of Congress who have the experience and expertise to enact policies that will protect our country," said Ambassador John Bolton. "Despite his many claims to the contrary, Jon Ossoff is not serious. He has wrongfully inflated his resume, touting five years of national security experience and top-secret national security clearance -- before backtracking and saying his clearance only lasted 5 months -- deceiving many Georgians in the process." Ambassador Bolton continued, "experience aside, Georgians in the 6th Congressional District deserve a representative who will be honest and open at all times."

Ambassador Bolton has not endorsed a candidate in Georgia's 6th Congressional Special Election, but he is closely monitoring the race and may give a contribution from the Bolton PAC as the election draws near.

In the 2016 election cycle, Ambassador Bolton raised $12.5 million. He endorsed 94 candidates and the John Bolton PAC contributed nearly $680,000, making it the most active leadership PAC in the country.

About John Bolton PAC (www.boltonpac.com): The John Bolton PAC was founded by former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John R. Bolton to raise the importance of American national security in federal elections. The PAC will support and contribute to candidates who are committed to restoring strong American economic and national security policies that secure America's interests in a challenging world.