Ambassador John Bolton to Speak at the 2017 CPAC

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Ambassador John Bolton is slated to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, February 24th in the 2pm hour, following remarks by President Donald Trump that morning, and on a CPAC panel during the 5pm hour. During his speech, Ambassador Bolton will reflect on the accomplishments of his leadership PAC, SuperPAC, and Foundation during the 2016 election cycle, and outline his vision for America in the world for 2017 and beyond.

"Since starting the John Bolton PAC, John Bolton SuperPAC, and The Foundation for American Security and Freedom, my goal has been to educate and elect qualified candidates who stand for a strong defense and national security," said Ambassador Bolton. "Over the last two election cycles the John Bolton PAC has been the most active leadership PAC in America, and my SuperPAC and Foundation have driven the national security policy debate across the country. We now have conservative leadership in the White House and both chambers of Congress, which is why I am optimistic about America in 2017, and why I am committed to continue advocating for strong national security to the White House, Congress, and in federal elections."

Since 2013, Ambassador Bolton has raised nearly $20 million. The John Bolton PAC spent over $6.4 million supporting more than 180 GOP candidates, achieving a near 75%-win rate. The John Bolton SuperPAC spent over $8 million, produced over 117 innovative ads, and garnered 120 million views. Today, the John Bolton SuperPAC is a trailblazer in the use of emerging advanced digital advertising tactics, and was recognized by Campaigns and Elections Magazine with the 2016 Reed Award for "Best Use of Online Targeting for Independent Expenditure Campaign."

In the 2017-18 cycle, Ambassador Bolton will continue to be the conservative thought-leader on national security, and an advocate for strong, common-sense foreign policies. Additionally, through his PAC and SuperPAC he will continue to ensure GOP leadership is maintained and to expand on Republicans' historic majorities in the House and Senate.

