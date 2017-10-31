AmbiCom Holdings Inc. Engages Auditors Marcum LLP

SANTA CRUZ, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - AmbiCom Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : ABHI), the leading provider of cloud based Active Optimization services for Personal Computers and servers, has engaged Marcum LLP of San Francisco, a member of the Marcum Group, as its financial auditor.

"As part of our goal of achieving SEC compliance this quarter, we have now executed an engagement contract with Marcum LLP. Marcum has a sterling reputation as one of the top tier audit firms for public companies," stated Kevin Cornell, Chief Executive Officer of AmbiCom.

For more information on AmbiCom Holdings Inc, its products, market and goals, please visit the AmbiCom/Voosh YouTube channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUF5W_zof0o

About AmbiCom Holdings, Inc.

AmbiCom Holdings Inc., headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, searches out, acquires and/or invests in unique technologies that have the potential for wide adoption in large markets. AmbiCom looks for mature management teams that have a history of successfully converting new concepts into products.

Of particular interest are high margin products that have the ability to enhance user's experience while generating a positive return on investment.

We are acutely aware of our responsibility to the investors that have placed their trust in our abilities to effectively manage the assets of AmbiCom on their behalf.

For more information, visit www.ambicom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one of more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.