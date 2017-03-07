Ambient Water Atmospheric Water Generator Installed at University of California, San Diego Healthcare Complex

As part of 2016 educational experience, Company's AW400 completes water testing adjacent to brand new, state-of-the-art medical and surgical center; the Company's technology generates consumable water from humidity already in the air

SPOKANE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Ambient Water ( OTC PINK : AWGI), a leading provider of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today provided an update on an "educational interest" collaboration with engineering and urban planning students and professors of the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) to demonstrate the company's atmospheric water generation technology.

The Company's flagship atmospheric water generator, the AW400, has been installed next to the UCSD Healthcare Complex's architecturally stunning Power Plant, adjacent to the beautiful UCSD's Jacobs Medical Center, a state-of-the-art 245-bed medical and surgical specialty hospital opened in November of 2016. The AW400 has undergone a series of performance and water quality tests to ensure optimal production of safe and consumable water, and is now fully functional onsite producing hundreds of gallons of clean, pure water condensed from the air per day.

"We have been working with our UCSD co-sponsors for almost a year and are so very excited to have taken this next step to get the AW400 installed, fully functioning, and producing consumable water," said Keith White, CEO, Ambient Water. "This application will serve as another terrific use case validation for our technology, as we continue to showcase the immense value of water technology in the state of California."

Ambient Water agreed in early 2016 to allow UCSD faculty, students, and facility professionals to study the technology and propose other potential applications for its use.

Ambient Water Inc. patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water, readily available near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in-development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.

Ambient Water Inc. has pioneered atmospheric water generation technology for extracting water from humidity in the air. Drawing from the renewable ocean of water vapor in the air we breathe, the Company's patented technology cost-effectively transforms humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. The scalable and modular systems can be configured for a number of water-sensitive applications ranging from oil and gas exploration to vertical farming. The systems can also be configured to produce high quality drinking water for homes, offices, and communities. For a thirsty planet on the verge of a water crisis, Ambient Water makes clean water out of thin air. To learn more about Ambient Water, visit our website at http://www.AmbientWater.com.

