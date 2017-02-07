AMD Embedded Technology Celebrates More than 10 Years Supporting Global Casino Gaming Customers

Millions of graphics units shipped for OEMs designing slot machines, bar games, advanced entertainment platforms and more

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - ICE -- AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) announced more than a decade of developing scalable, high-performance, low-power embedded processors for the global casino gaming industry, including major players such as International Game Technology (IGT), Scientific Games (SG), Unidesa and Quixant, among others. The company's accelerated processing units (APUs), systems-on-a-chip (SOCs) and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) enable various display configurations for an increasingly immersive end user experience.

Casino gaming has evolved from low-definition, 2D systems to a fully interactive experience with multiple touchscreen 4K displays and striking 3D graphics across everything from large cabinet games to compact units found in bars and transportation terminals. The performance that users have become accustomed to in a video gaming environment is now a requirement for casino gaming in order to keep players engaged. Additionally, there is an advent of skill-based gambling games, such as first-person shooter games, where players can bet on how quickly they will reach a specific target, drawing inspiration from the style of play found in video games. By applying its expertise in next-generation graphics and compute processing capabilities from a long history in the video gaming market, AMD delivers casino gaming customers a scalable, single-platform solution that can be easily integrated into entry level to high-end systems for a fast time-to-market and enhanced end user experience.

"The casino gaming market is continuing to shift towards a richer multimedia experience that keeps players engaged longer and helps to increase revenue opportunities, driving the need for high-resolution, 4K displays and significant processing power on the back end," said Colin Cureton, director of marketing and product management, AMD Enterprise Solutions. "AMD provides exceptional compute processing and graphics capabilities, including the industry's first discrete GPUs leveraging the Polaris architecture, to deliver optimal performance and an immersive player experience."

"AMD's graphics technology easily meets the need to run 24/7 in the highest end casinos around the world," said Dr. Jon Peddie, president, Jon Peddie Research. "The company's graphics enable both 4K and multiple display experiences for the world's biggest slot machine makers. With established relationships among all major players, AMD's opportunities in the casino gaming market will continue to increase with the introduction of the company's Zen x86 CPU architecture."

Customer Support

International Game Technology (IGT)

"AMD continues to be a strong technology partner that enables IGT to provide our customers with a premium visual experience across a number of gaming solutions," said Rachel Barber, IGT Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Gaming. "IGT's CrystalCurve ULTRA™ cabinet with dual 4K monitors and stunning graphics utilizes AMD's newest GPUs, and is a recent example of gaming innovation that we have achieved with the support of AMD."

Scientific Games (SG)

"Scientific Games is proud to work with AMD to deliver new and exciting experiences to our customers through our iVIEW4 advanced player-interface display and Dualos slot cabinet, to name a few," said Chuck Miller, Scientific Games' Vice President of Hardware Engineering. "AMD's commitment to first-class performance, advanced displays, and power savings enables us to expand our portfolio and drive business goals."

Unidesa

"Unidesa is focused on providing our customers with the most exciting multimedia gaming experience, and we are pleased to partner with AMD to integrate the latest graphics technologies," said Gerardo Sola, Unidesa Hardware and Engineering Director. "The scalable, low-power and high-performance processors from AMD are ideal for our gaming systems, and we look forward to continued success in the market."

Quixant

"Quixant has a longstanding technology partnership with AMD in delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions to manufacturers in every global region," said Nick Jarmany, Quixant Chief Executive Officer. "Our new QMAX platform, which harnesses the power of AMD's recently announced E9260 and E9550 GPUs, enables unprecedented processing and graphics performance for our gaming system customers and keeps us ahead of the competition."

Supporting Resources

AMD Press Release on Polaris-based GPUs for Embedded Applications

AMD Press Release on Embedded Customer IGT "CrystalCurve ULTRA™" Gaming Cabinet

AMD Embedded Graphics Solutions for Casino Gaming

Become a fan of AMD on Facebook

Follow AMD Embedded on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) website, blog, and Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.