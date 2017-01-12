AMD to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on January 31, 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST to discuss the results of its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016. All interested parties will have the opportunity to listen to the real-time audio webcast of the teleconference over the internet through AMD's website at ir.amd.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately one year after the conference call.

