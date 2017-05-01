AMD Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 18 Percent Year-over-Year

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) today announced revenue for the first quarter of 2017 of $984 million, operating loss of $29 million, and net loss of $73 million, or $0.08 per share. On a non-GAAP(1) basis, operating loss was $6 million, net loss was $38 million, and loss per share was $0.04.

GAAP Financial Results Q1-17 Q4-16 Q1-16 Revenue $984M $1.11B $832M Operating loss $(29)M $(3)M $(68)M Net loss $(73)M $(51)M $(109)M Loss per share $(0.08) $(0.06) $(0.14)

Non-GAAP Financial Results(1) Q1-17 Q4-16 Q1-16 Revenue $984M $1.11B $832M Operating income (loss) $(6)M $26M $(55)M Net loss $(38)M $(8)M $(96)M Loss per share $(0.04) $(0.01) $(0.12)

"We achieved 18 percent year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for our high performance Ryzen CPUs as well as graphics processors," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "We are positioned for solid revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities across the business in the year ahead as we bring innovation, performance, and choice to an expanding set of markets."

Q1 2017 Results

Revenue of $984 million was up 18 percent year-over-year, driven by higher revenue in both the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom business segments. Revenue was down 11 percent sequentially, due primarily to seasonality in both segments. However, Computing and Graphics segment revenue decline was better than seasonal due to the initial sales from high performance Ryzen™ desktop processors.

On a GAAP basis, gross margin was 34 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially due to a higher percentage of revenue from the Computing and Graphics segment, as well as a richer product mix within that segment. Operating loss of $29 million compared to operating losses of $68 million a year ago and $3 million in the prior quarter. Net loss of $73 million compared to net losses of $109 million a year ago and $51 million in the prior quarter. Loss per share of $0.08 compared to a loss per share of $0.14 a year ago and a loss per share of $0.06 in the prior quarter.

On a non-GAAP (1) basis, gross margin was 34 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially. Operating loss of $6 million compared to an operating loss of $55 million a year ago and operating income of $26 million in the prior quarter. Net loss of $38 million compared to net losses of $96 million a year ago and $8 million in the prior quarter. Loss per share of $0.04 compared to a loss per share of $0.12 a year ago and a loss per share of $0.01 in the prior quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $943 million at the end of the quarter, down $321 million from the end of the prior quarter primarily due to the timing of sales and cash collections, debt interest payments, and increased inventory.





Quarterly Financial Segment Summary

Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $593 million, up 29 percent year-over-year and down 1 percent sequentially. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher desktop and graphics processor sales. The sequential decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mobile and graphics processor sales largely offset by initial revenue from high performance Ryzen desktop processors. Operating loss was $15 million, compared to operating losses of $70 million in Q1 2016 and $21 million in Q4 2016. The year-over-year improvement was driven primarily by higher revenue. The sequential improvement was driven primarily by lower operating expenses. Client average selling price (ASP) increased year-over-year and sequentially driven by desktop processor ASP. GPU ASP increased year-over-year and sequentially due primarily to higher desktop GPU ASP.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $391 million, up 5 percent year-over-year driven primarily by higher semi-custom SoC sales. Sequentially, revenue decreased 23 percent primarily due to seasonally lower sales of semi-custom SoCs. Operating income was $9 million, compared to an operating income of $16 million in Q1 2016 and an operating income of $47 million in Q4 2016. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher server related R&D investments, partially offset by an increase in the THATIC JV licensing gain. The sequential decrease was primarily due to seasonally lower sales of semi-custom SoCs.

All Other operating loss was $23 million compared with operating losses of $14 million in Q1 2016 and $29 million in Q4 2016. The year-over-year and sequential differences in operating loss were related to stock-based compensation charges.





Q1 2017 Highlights

AMD launched its first high-performance x86 Ryzen desktop processor based on the entirely new "Zen" core microarchitecture, bringing leadership multi-core performance to PC gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts worldwide. AMD Ryzen 7: These 8-core, 16-thread processors bring innovation and choice back to the enthusiast PC market and include the world's highest performing, and lowest powered 8-core desktop PC processors. AMD Ryzen 5: Mainstream processors designed to bring innovation to the high-volume, sub-$300 CPU market with a disruptive price-to-performance ratio for gamers and creators.

AMD shared new details about its upcoming server and high-end graphics solutions: Launching in Q2 2017, AMD's high-performance x86 server CPU, codenamed "Naples", exceeds today's top competitive offering on critical parameters, with 45 percent more cores, 60 percent more input / output capacity (I/O), and 122 percent more memory bandwidth. AMD also announced a collaboration with Microsoft to incorporate the cloud delivery features of "Naples" with Microsoft's "Project Olympus" server platform. AMD's "Vega" GPU architecture is on track to launch in Q2, and has been designed from scratch to address the most data- and visually-intensive next-generation workloads with key architecture advancements including: a differentiated memory subsystem, next-generation geometry pipeline, new compute engine, and a new pixel engine.

AMD further strengthened its consumer and professional graphics offerings with new hardware and software solutions for gamers and creators: Introduced the Radeon™ RX 500 series line of GPUs based on a refined, second-generation "Polaris" architecture to deliver an up to 57 percent performance improvement and higher clock speeds for modern games, smooth VR experiences, and the latest display technologies. Announced the Radeon Pro Duo, the first "Polaris" architecture based dual-GPU graphics card, designed to excel at media and entertainment, broadcast, design, and manufacturing workflows. Slated for availability in late May 2017, the Radeon Pro Duo delivers up to 2 times faster performance than the closest competing professional graphics card on select professional applications and increased VR performance over single GPU solutions by up to 50%. Demonstrated its continued focus on ensuring consumers and enterprise users have the software tools they need to get the most from their Radeon and Radeon Pro GPUs with regular updates to its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition and Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition drivers, incorporating new features, performance and stability improvements.

AMD continued its close collaboration with game developers to help them leverage the full potential of AMD compute and graphics solutions and deliver breakthrough experiences for gamers. AMD announced, in conjunction with game developers Stardock and Oxide Games, the completion of initial optimization of "Ashes of the Singularity" for AMD Ryzen desktop processors resulting in enhanced game play and an up to 30 percent increase in "Average Frames Per Second All Batches" in-game benchmark performance, placing the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X in elite performance levels for the game. AMD and Bethesda Softworks formed a multi-title strategic partnership to rapidly advance game technology development, including harnessing the full potential of low-level APIs and maximizing the capabilities of the computing and graphics power of AMD's multicore Ryzen CPUs, Radeon GPUs, and AMD server solutions across Bethesda's existing franchises. AMD unveiled that its "Vega"-architecture based GPUs have been selected to power LiquidSky's cloud gaming platform, enabling gamers to enjoy the power of "Vega" from virtually anywhere, and affordably through LiquidSky's low-cost and free subscription models.

Microsoft disclosed new information about its AMD-based "Project Scorpio" console. The new premium game console is expected to be available for holiday 2017 and will be powered by a highly-customized AMD SoC.





Current Outlook

AMD's outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Cautionary Statement" below.

For the second quarter of 2017, AMD expects revenue to increase approximately 17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent. The midpoint of guidance would result in second quarter 2017 revenue increasing approximately 12 percent year-over-year. For additional details regarding AMD's results and outlook please see the CFO commentary posted at quarterlyearnings.amd.com.

AMD Teleconference

AMD will hold a conference call for the financial community at 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT) today to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at www.amd.com. The webcast will be available for 12 months after the conference call.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Millions except percentages) Q1-17 Q4-16 Q1-16 GAAP Gross Margin $ 331 $ 351 $ 269 GAAP Gross Margin % 34 % 32 % 32 % Stock-based compensation - 1 1 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 331 352 270 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 34 % 32 % 32 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Millions) Q1-17 Q4-16 Q1-16 GAAP operating loss $ (29 ) $ (3 ) $ (68 ) Restructuring and other special charges, net - - (3 ) Stock-based compensation 23 29 16 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (6 ) 26 (55 )

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss/Loss per Share to Non-GAAP Net Loss/Loss per Share (Millions except per share amounts) Q1-17 Q4-16 Q1-16 GAAP net loss /loss per share $ (73 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (51 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (109 ) $ (0.14 ) Loss on debt redemption 4 - 7 0.01 - - Non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt 6 0.01 5 0.01 - - Restructuring and other special charges, net - - - - (3 ) - Stock-based compensation 23 0.02 29 0.03 16 0.02 Equity loss in investee 2 - 2 - - - Non-GAAP net loss/ loss per share $ (38 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (8 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (96 ) $ (0.12 )

About AMD

1. In this earnings press release, in addition to GAAP financial results, AMD has provided non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect certain adjustments as presented in the tables in this earnings press release. AMD also provided adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow as supplemental measures of its performance. These items are defined in the footnotes to the selected corporate data tables provided at the end of this earnings press release. AMD is providing these financial measures because it believes this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier for investors to compare its operating results for current and historical periods and also because AMD believes it assists investors in comparing AMD's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and for the other reasons described in the footnotes to the selected data tables. Refer to the data tables at the end of this earnings press release.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 March 26,

2016 Net revenue $ 984 $ 1,106 $ 832 Cost of sales 653 755 563 Gross margin 331 351 269 Gross margin % 34 % 32 % 32 % Research and development 266 264 242 Marketing, general and administrative 121 121 105 Restructuring and other special charges, net - - (3 ) Licensing gain (27 ) (31 ) (7 ) Operating loss (29 ) (3 ) (68 ) Interest expense (32 ) (34 ) (40 ) Other expense, net (5 ) (7 ) - Loss before equity loss and income taxes (66 ) (44 ) (108 ) Provision for income taxes 5 5 1 Equity loss in investee (2 ) (2 ) - Net loss $ (73 ) $ (51 ) $ (109 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) Shares used in per share calculation Basic 939 931 793 Diluted 939 931 793 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Millions) Three Months Ended April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 March 26,

2016 Total comprehensive loss $ (72 ) $ (53 ) $ (107 )

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions) April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 722 $ 1,264 Marketable securities 221 - Accounts receivable, net 494 311 Inventories, net 839 751 Prepayment and other receivables - related parties 31 32 Prepaid expenses 73 63 Other current assets 118 109 Total current assets 2,498 2,530 Property, plant and equipment, net 180 164 Goodwill 289 289 Investment: equity method 58 59 Other assets 274 279 Total Assets $ 3,299 $ 3,321 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 529 $ 440 Payables to related parties 329 383 Accrued liabilities 385 391 Other current liabilities 67 69 Deferred income on shipments to distributors 62 63 Total current liabilities 1,372 1,346 Long-term debt, net 1,408 1,435 Other long-term liabilities 110 124 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock: Common stock, par value 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 8,379 8,334 Treasury stock, at cost (99 ) (119 ) Accumulated deficit (7,876 ) (7,803 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4 ) (5 ) Total Stockholders' equity 409 416 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,299 $ 3,321

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Millions) Three Months Ended April 1,

2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (73 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34 Stock-based compensation expense 23 Non-cash interest expense 9 Loss on debt redemption 4 Other 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (183 ) Inventories (88 ) Prepayment and other receivables - related parties 1 Prepaid expenses and other assets (30 ) Payables to related parties (54 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 53 Net cash used in operating activities $ (299 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (221 ) Other (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (246 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation equity plans 8 Other (5 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (542 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 1,264 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 722

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. SELECTED CORPORATE DATA (Millions) Three Months Ended Segment and Category Information April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 March 26,

2016 Computing and Graphics (1) Net revenue $ 593 $ 600 $ 460 Operating loss $ (15 ) $ (21 ) $ (70 ) Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom (2) Net revenue $ 391 $ 506 $ 372 Operating income $ 9 $ 47 $ 16 All Other (3) Net revenue - - - Operating loss $ (23 ) $ (29 ) $ (14 ) Total Net revenue $ 984 $ 1,106 $ 832 Operating loss $ (29 ) $ (3 ) $ (68 ) Other Data Depreciation and amortization $ 34 $ 34 $ 33 Capital expenditures (4) $ 23 $ 21 $ 26 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 28 $ 60 $ (22 ) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 943 $ 1,264 $ 716 Non-GAAP free cash flow (6) $ (322 ) $ 167 $ (68 ) Total assets $ 3,299 $ 3,321 $ 2,981 Total debt $ 1,408 $ 1,435 $ 2,236 See footnotes on the next page

(1) The Computing and Graphics segment primarily includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics. (2) The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment primarily includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, technology for game consoles. The Company also licenses portions of its intellectual property portfolio. (3) All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments. Also included in this category are stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other special charges, net. (4) Starting in Q1 2017, the Company classifies production mask sets as property, plant and equipment. (5) Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA*

Three Months Ended April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 March 26,

2016 GAAP operating loss $ (29 ) $ (3 ) $ (68 ) Restructuring and other special charges, net - - (3 ) Stock-based compensation 23 29 16 Depreciation and amortization 34 34 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28 $ 60 $ (22 ) (6) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation** Three Months Ended April 1,

2017 December 31,

2016 March 26,

2016 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (299 ) $ 188 $ (42 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23 ) (21 ) (26 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (322 ) $ 167 $ (68 )