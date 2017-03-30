AMD to Host Hybrid Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) is scheduled to hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 9 a.m. PDT at its corporate headquarters, "Commons Building," 1 AMD Place, Sunnyvale, Calif. and on the internet through a virtual meeting at amd.onlineshareholdermeeting.com. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed during the meeting.

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in AMD's Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2017. The Proxy Statement and AMD's Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed at annualmeeting.amd.com.

AMD stockholders at the close of business on Feb. 27, 2017 will be entitled to attend the meeting in person and will also be able to enter the virtual meeting by using the dedicated 12-digit proxy control number included in their proxy materials. Once in the virtual meeting, AMD stockholders as of the record date can view the live meeting video, cast their vote, and ask questions at the appropriate time during the meeting.

A real-time video webcast of the meeting will be available at amd.onlineshareholdermeeting.com. A replay of the video webcast can be accessed at ir.amd.com approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the meeting.

About AMD

For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD), blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.