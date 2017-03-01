AMD's "Vega" GPU to Power LiquidSky Platform for Enthusiast-Level Gameplay Anywhere

State-of-the-art GPU and revolutionary game streaming technology knocking down barriers to enthusiast-class PC gaming experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - GDC -- Today, AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) announced that its upcoming Vega architecture-based GPUs have been selected to power LiquidSky, enabling gamers around the world to enjoy the extraordinary power of Vega from anywhere. LiquidSky already lets their 1.4 million beta users play any PC video game as it was meant to be enjoyed -- from the latest AAA titles to indie hits -- on Android phone or tablet, low-spec Windows®, Mac®, and even Linux® devices. With Vega's powerful Radeon Virtualized Encode at the heart of the service, subscribers will relish a high-quality gaming experience on par with enthusiast gaming PCs, but at a much lower cost through LiquidSky's low-cost and free subscription models. Gamers across the world can benefit from the exceptional GPU performance by connecting to any of the 13 LiquidSky global data centers.

"LiquidSky's game streaming service delivers the very best visuals, detail, and pure performance, regardless of the device you're using," said Ian McLoughlin, LiquidSky's co-founder and CEO. "AMD's Vega-based GPUs will have the perfect blend of bleeding-edge hardware virtualization features and tremendous rendering horsepower. This means consistent framerates and quality of service that's simply not possible with existing technologies."

"Vega truly democratizes access to enthusiast class game experiences, whether gamers are tapping into this power on a home PC or through a cloud-based game streaming service," said Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD. "LiquidSky and Vega are a perfect match. Radeon MxGPU technology already delivers exceptional quality of service for graphics workloads, and with Radeon Virtualized Encode the full end-to-end game streaming pipeline gets the same benefit."

The new Vega graphics architecture will be built on a 14nm manufacturing process and drive the next generation family of enthusiast-class Radeon™ graphics cards. Vega-based GPUs will have unique features like Radeon Virtualized Encode that bring cloud-based streaming services to new levels of quality, reliability, and security.

GPU products based on the Vega architecture are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2017.

About AMD

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About LiquidSky

Already enjoyed by more than 1.4 million registered users, LiquidSky is a first of its kind Gaming-as-a-Service (GaaS) platform that uniquely solves the biggest hurdles previous cloud-gaming platforms faced: high latency, high cost, limited scalability and a finite catalog of supported games. With LiquidSky, play any PC video game as it was meant to be enjoyed -- from the latest AAA titles to indie hits -- on your Android phone or tablet, older Windows, Mac and even Linux devices. Without custom hardware or proprietary storefront, play any game available from any PC portal -- Steam, BattleNet, Uplay, Origin, GoG and more. LiquidSky's unmatched latency delivers streamed resolutions up to 1080p at up to 100 FPS on any supported device for a top-of-the-line desktop-quality PC gaming experience at a fraction of the cost, freeing you to play your games nearly anywhere, anytime and on almost any device. For more information, please visit http://www.liquidsky.com.

