AME Responds to B.C. Provincial Budget Update

Budget Update Provides a Platform for Positioning B.C.'s Mineral Exploration Industry

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") expresses its support of the balanced 2017 budget delivered by B.C. Finance Minister Carole James.

The B.C. government, through its budget and policies, creates the economic climate central to attracting critical investment in important sectors such as mineral exploration and development in the province. As the sector competes with jurisdictions across the globe, it is essential that companies can attract new money, access mineral rich regions across the province and acquire the permits necessary to do so in a timely manner.

"Today's interim budget is positive with respect to some of the key tools available to the Provincial government to encourage investment in mineral exploration, and advance the discovery and development of new projects," says Diane Nicolson, Chair of the AME Board. "Specifically, the BC Mining Flow-Through Share Tax Credit for individuals has been maintained and the expansion of the expenses eligible for the Mining Exploration Tax Credit to include environmental studies and community consultation costs to align with the federal tax rules is encouraging."

The Budget 2017 update also confirms increased funding of $18 million to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources over the next three years to support mine permitting and oversight, including compliance and enforcement.

"We appreciate the B.C. government's commitment to a strong economy that supports all British Columbians," says Edie Thome, President & CEO of AME. "By working together, we hope to address other key issues to further enable mineral exploration and development which is critical not only to B.C.'s prosperity but ensuring B.C. is a leader in supplying the resources to build the infrastructure for a future of green energy."

ABOUT AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates, protects and promotes the interests of thousands of members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in British Columbia and throughout the world. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership.