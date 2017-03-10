AmeraMex International Inks $600,000 in Equipment Orders

CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - AmeraMex International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and farming companies, received three equipment orders totaling approximately $600,000.

According to AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, the equipment consists of empty container handlers manufactured by Taylor Equipment and Hyster and a 36,000-pound capacity forklift manufactured by Taylor Equipment. The equipment is being shipped to two customers in Southern California and a third customer in Arizona. The equipment will ship before the end of March 2017.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within five industries: construction (light and infrastructure), logistics companies, commercial farming and logging. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.