AmeraMex International Receives $135,000 in Equipment Order

CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - AmeraMex International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and farming companies, received a $135,000 equipment order. The container handling equipment is being shipped to a customer in Arizona.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The sales team is currently working on requests for heavy equipment proposals (RFPs) totaling $7.5 million. Additionally, we have six active proposals for our Menzi Muck equipment line. The next six to eight weeks could produce a significant amount of sales orders.

"The recent election has created considerable excitement within our target markets. Customers anticipate an atmosphere that promotes business growth through increased construction jobs, infrastructure improvements, mining and farming; there is an overall feeling of confidence that we all share," added Hamre.

The company will shortly announce the date and time for its year-end conference call.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within five industries: construction (light and infrastructure), logistics companies, commercial farming and logging. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.