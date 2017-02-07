AmeraMex International Receives $800,000 in Equipment Orders

CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - AmeraMex International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and farming companies, received $800,000 in equipment orders.

The first order was for container handlers shipping to a company in Southern California. The second order for large specialty forklifts. The forklifts are shipping to a sawmill in California. The Company has also purchased three container handlers for transport to the company's facility in Chico, CA to be refurbished and added to inventory.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We have seen a significant increase in requests for proposals (RFPs) both in the U.S. and internationally, with the recent election results. In addition to our normal heavy equipment RFPs, we have six active proposals with potential buyers of our Menzi Muck equipment. We are also beginning to see a growth in infrastructure projects, which will allow us to expand our rental fleet to the projected $10 million valuation within the next 24 to 36 months. The increase in potential business has allowed us to hire a new sales person and a new shop superintendent. We are expecting another year of sales growth for the Company."

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within five industries: construction (light and infrastructure), logistics companies, commercial farming and logging. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.