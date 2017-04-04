AmeraMex International Reports a 24 Percent Increase in Sales for the Year-Ended December 31, 2016

CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - AmeraMex International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment to infrastructure, shipping, logging and construction companies, today reported financial results for its financial year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

Revenue for 2016 Increased 24 Percent

The company reported revenue of approximately $10.1 million compared to revenue of approximately $8.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Gross Profit for 2016 Increased 17 Percent

The company reported gross profit of $4.6 million compared to gross profit of $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Gross profit as a percentage of sales rose 6 percent over the previous year.

Net Income

The company reported net income for the year of approximately $1.0 million compared to net income of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The decline is due to added expenses associated with becoming an SEC reporting company. This is the company's sixth consecutive years of profitability.

Stronger Balance Sheet

Current assets improved significantly with an approximate $1.0 million increase in Inventory. Additionally, the company acquired two new heavy-haul transport tractor-trailers and a new service truck.

Audit Update

The Company has completed its 2014 and 2015 audited financial statements. Work has commenced on preparing a Registration Statement on Form 10 (the "Registration Statement") to file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Reviewed interim financial statements and an audit of the 2016 financial statements will be required and those are being prepared as well.

The Company plans to file the Registration Statement with the SEC as soon as possible. Then the SEC comment process will begin. The process can last many months, but the Company and its service providers are committed to responding expeditiously. After the SEC comment process is completed to their satisfaction, they will declare the Registration Statement "effective" and AmeraMex will be a "reporting company" which is a requirement before applying to list on the OTCQB.

Auditor and Legal Firm

In compliance with SEC regulations, the Company retained the firm of Chia & Alton LLP as its auditors and the firm of Fitzgerald, Yap, Kreditor LLP as its legal advisors. The Company recently replaced Chia & Alton LLP with dbbmckennon LLP. The replacement, which slightly delayed the audit of the financials for the year ended December 31, 2016, is better aligned with the needs of AmeraMex.

Shareholder Conference Call

AmeraMex International will be provide a shareholder update April 5 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.719.325.2484. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Twelve Months

December 31, 2016 2015 Sales $ 10,114,772 $ 8,177,228 Cost of goods sold 5,472.380 4,193,941 Gross profit 4,642,392 3,983,287 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 212,943 74,923 General and administrative 3,289,256 2,172,702 Total operating expenses 3,502,199 2,247,625 Income (loss) from operations 1,140,193 1,735,662 Other income (expense) Interest expense (155,692 ) (154,680 ) Other income 54,789 98,644 Total other income expense) (100,903 ) (56,036 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,039,290 1,679,626 Provision for income taxes - 148,515 Net income (loss) $ 1,039,290 $ 1,531,111 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 753,415,879 664,890,879 Diluted 753,415,879 664,890,879 Earnings per share Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 Diluted (0.00 ) 0.00

AmeraMex International, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 CURRENT ASSETS 2016 2015 Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,682 676,368 Accounts receivable 230,351 232,957 Other Current Assets 91,988 62,054 Inventory 2,266,006 1,364,837 Total current assets 2,675,027 2,336,216 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Furniture and equipment, net 3,112,535 1,699,676 Other assets 243,800 215,927 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,031,362 4,251,819 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued Expenses $ 45,956 24,875 Accounts Payable 1,179,127 1,072,724 Income Tax Payable 111,811 Deferred Tax Liability 36,704 36,704 Line of Credit 445,911 401,020 Notes Payable - current 336,680 447,124 Notes Payable - related parties 421,483 686,388 Total current liabilities 2,465,861 2,780,646 Notes Payable net of current 933,219 546,927 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 3,399,080 3,327,573 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock 664,891 664,891 Additional paid in capital 20,188,787 20,188,787 Accumulated deficit (18,217,396 ) (19,925,412 ) Treasury stock (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Total Shareholder Equity (deficit) $ 2,632,282 924,266 TOTAL LIABILITY AND SHAREHOLDER EQUITY $ 6,031,362 4,251,839

Shares Issued and Outstanding 753.4 Million

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 2016 2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,039,290 $ (148,515 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 522,649 152,263 Stock-based compensation - - Change in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,607 352,673 Inventory (901,169 ) (818,501 ) Other assets (13,391 ) (46,033 ) Accounts payable 106,403 (139,346 ) Accrued expenses (17,145 ) (194,912 ) Income tax payable (118,338 ) 105,802 Deferred tax liability 636 36,704 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 621,542 (699,865 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payment for furniture and equipment (1,935,487 ) (1,130,372 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,935,487 ) (1,130,372 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from note payable 414,763 118,472 Purchase of treasury stock - (4,000 ) Proceeds from note payable - related party 264,905 147,980 Net proceeds (borrowing) under line of credit 44,890 401,020 Net cash provided by financing activities 724,558 663,472 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (589,387 ) (1,166,765 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING BALANCE 676,069 (349,557 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, ENDING BALANCE $ 86,682 $ 676,069 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 155,692 Income taxes - -

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex, with customers in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc. and Terex Heavy Equipment. For more information visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

