AmeraMex International Schedules 2017 Year-end Financial Conference Call; Company Inks $295,000 Heavy Equipment Order

CHICO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - AmeraMex International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, has scheduled its year-end conference call for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.719.325.2484. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from April 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time until April 19, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 8022887.

The company announced that it has received an order of $295,000 for containers handlers. The container handlers are shipping to a customer in Southern California before the end of March 2017.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex, with customers in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc. and Terex Heavy Equipment. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, http://www.ammx.net, or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.