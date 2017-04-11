The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) concludes its 25th Annual Spring Congress in Hollywood, Florida

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The 25th Annual Spring Congress concluded on Saturday April 8th, after two consecutive days of exciting education and research. The Congress provided the latest advancements in preventive and functional medicine through educational sessions, interactive lectures, and an exhibit hall that hosted 250 exhibitors with products ranging from aesthetic devices and equipment to high-tech medical products. The event also offered 14.25 hours of continuing education and board certifications through oral and written exams.

The Congress featured 38 lectures, 40 speakers, 8 learning tracks, 5 sponsored workshops, and several product presentations. This year's keynotes included renowned doctors and lecturers from across the globe, all of whom spoke about the most recently developed practices and protocols in modern integrative medicine. Dr. Alessio Fasano, a pediatric gastroenterologist who runs the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital, examined celiac disease and the impact of nutrition on the microbiome and intestinal permeability. Dr. Heather Tick discussed holistic pain health, and the ways in which to manage pain through nutrition and an anti-inflammatory diet. Dr. Robynne Chutkan, an integrative gastroenterologist previously featured on Oprah, focused on the interface between genetics and the microbiome.

Further topics addressed were epigenetics, traumatic brain injuries, hormones, stem cell therapy, and aesthetics. In addition to keynote lectures and afternoon sessions, there were three specialty pre-conference workshops, designed to provide additional clinical education. The Chronic Infections symposium concentrated on inflammation, biotoxins, and the emergence and treatment of chronic infections. The Pain Management & Sleep Disorders symposium provided education surrounding functional medicine approaches to treating chronic pain and sleep disorders. A Peptides workshop discussed both the functionality and purposes of peptides and other compounds, with celebrity Maksim Chmerkovskiy from TV's "Dancing with the Stars" discussing his successful treatment with peptide therapy. A popular two-day Practice Enhancement Training workshop was launched to assist practitioners in the business and marketing of a functional medicine clinic.

These conference events function as the optimal platform for healthcare practitioners to establish new professional contacts, receive comprehensive and thorough education, and network with other medical professionals from an array of disciplines and fields. CEO of Tarsus Medical Doreen Brown stated: "A4M marks its 25th year of extraordinary innovation. We are proud to be the leader in the space of redefining medicine. Our success is credited to our brilliant faculty, all of whom are true visionaries." Attendees left ready to head back to their practices armed with increased education, business insight, and an arsenal of necessary tools to advance and progress in the ever-changing field of healthcare.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine:

Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies.