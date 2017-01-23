The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) hosts its 25th Annual Spring Congress, welcome clinicians and exhibitors to Hollywood, Florida

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - The 25th Annual Spring Congress will take place on April 7-8, with pre-conference symposiums on April 5-6. The Congress will provide the latest research in preventive, functional, and anti-aging medicine through educational sessions, interactive lectures, and an exhibit hall hosting 250 exhibitors with products ranging from aesthetic devices and equipment to high-tech medical products. The event also offers opportunities for continuing education and board and diplomate certifications through oral and written exams.

The Congress will feature 38 lectures, 40 speakers, 8 learning tracks, 5 sponsored workshops, and several product presentations. This year's keynotes include renowned doctors and lecturers from across the globe, all of whom will be speaking about the most recently developed practices and protocols in modern integrative medicine. Dr. Alessio Fasano, a pediatric gastroenterologist who runs the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital, will examine celiac disease and the impact of nutrition on the microbiome and intestinal permeability. Dr. Heather Tick will discuss holistic pain health, and the ways in which to manage pain through nutrition and an anti-inflammatory diet. Dr. Robynne Chutkan, an integrative gastroenterologist, will focus on the interface between genetics and the microbiome.

Further topics to be addressed are epigenetics, traumatic brain injuries, hormones, stem cell therapy, and aesthetics. In addition to keynote lectures and afternoon sessions, there will be three specialty pre-conference workshops, designed to provide additional clinical education. The Chronic Infections symposium concentrates on inflammation, biotoxins, and the emergence and treatment of chronic infections. The Pain Management & Sleep Disorders symposium will provide education surrounding functional medicine approaches to treating chronic pain and sleep disorders. A Peptides workshop will discuss both the functionality and purposes of peptides and other compounds. An additional two-day Practice Enhancement Training workshop is also being introduced, engineered to assist practitioners in the business and marketing of a functional medicine clinic.

The Spring Congress is the optimal platform for healthcare practitioners to establish new professional contacts, receive comprehensive and thorough education, and network with other medical professionals from an array of disciplines and fields. Attendees will emerge armed with increased education, insight, and an arsenal of necessary tools to advance and progress in the ever-changing field of healthcare.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine:

Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies.