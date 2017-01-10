American Academy of Dermatology: Itchy Skin? Dermatologists Share Tips for Relief

SCHAUMBURG, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Everyone gets an itch once in a while. Usually it only lasts for a short time and is often caused by annoyances like a mosquito bite or scratchy fabric. However, if an itch lasts for more than six weeks, say dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology, it is considered a chronic itch and is more likely to disrupt your life.

"There are many reasons for itchy skin," said board-certified dermatologist Hassan Galadari, MD, FAAD, who maintains a private practice in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. "It could be the result of a skin condition, such as eczema, shingles, hives or psoriasis, or it could be a sign of a contagious disease, like scabies or ringworm."

To help soothe itchy skin, Dr. Galadari recommends the following tips:

1. Apply a cold, wet cloth or ice pack to the skin that itches. Do this for about five to 10 minutes or until the itch subsides.

2. Take an oatmeal bath. This can be very soothing, especially for blisters or oozing skin due to chickenpox, hives, poison ivy or sunburn.

3. Moisturize your skin. Always choose a moisturizer free of additives, fragrances and perfumes.

4. Apply topical anesthetics that contain pramoxine.

5. Apply cooling agents, such as menthol or calamine. You could also place your moisturizer in the refrigerator to help achieve this cooling effect.

"While treating your skin, try to avoid scratching, as this will further irritate your skin and could increase your risk for a skin infection," said Dr. Galadari. "It's also a good idea to take steps to help prevent your skin from itching."

To help prevent itching, Dr. Galadari recommends the following tips:

1. Bathe with lukewarm -- not hot -- water. Try to limit your bath or shower to just 10 minutes.

2. Always use "fragrance-free" lotions, soaps and detergents to minimize irritation. Be wary of products labeled "unscented," as they might still have chemicals that can irritate your skin.

3. As directed by your dermatologist, apply medications before moisturizing. Then, apply your moisturizer to all areas of your skin, including areas treated with medication.

4. Wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes. Wool and other rough-feeling fabrics can irritate your skin, causing intense itching.

5. Avoid extreme temperature changes. Maintain a relatively cool, neutral-humidity environment in your house. Use a humidifier during winter if you are prone to dry skin and eczema.

6. Reduce stress, as stress can make your itch worse.

"If your itch does not go away with home treatment, see a board-certified dermatologist," said Dr. Galadari. "Some people have more than one reason to scratch, and a dermatologist can work with you to find the cause and relieve your itching."

