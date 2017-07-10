American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Appoints JEWISHcolorado Head as CEO

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Doug Seserman, who for 15 years has been president and chief executive officer of JEWISHcolorado, the Jewish federation in Denver, will become chief executive officer of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU). The national organization is based in Manhattan and has nine regional offices around the country. Seserman will assume his new position in October.

He replaces Doron Krakow who left this position in March to become president and chief executive officer of the JCC Association of North America.

AABGU President Toni Young says, "Doug is a creative, passionate Jewish community leader, an award-winning private sector marketing executive, an out-of-the-box thinker, an avid Zionist, and a mensch. Building on AABGU's strong foundation, Doug has the skills to take AABGU to the next level. I look forward to working with him."

Seserman is known for his creative business vision. Just last month he received national recognition by the American Business Awards, winning the 2017 Gold Stevie Nonprofit Executive of the Year award. In 2014, he was named to the Forward 50 as one of the 50 most impactful American Jews for his success and accomplishments reimagining federation for the 21st century. He orchestrated the merger of the Allied Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Foundation of Colorado, and launched the JEWISHcolorado brand to broaden the appeal and relevance for the next generation of donors.

Seserman achieved record fundraising at the Colorado federation. During his tenure, he raised more than $200 million and almost tripled the organization's endowment and planned giving assets. He also worked to create strong bipartisan support in the state legislature, paving the way for Colorado as the fourth state to sign an anti-BDS law in 2016. The new law prohibits Colorado's largest state pension fund from investing in companies that boycott, divest or sanction (BDS) Israel.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to become the professional leader of AABGU. I'm also humbled by the responsibility to sustain David Ben-Gurion's dream to develop the Negev. In my opinion, Ben-Gurion University is one of the most vital institutions to Israel's future," says Seserman.

Seserman's strengths in leadership, marketing and branding are the culmination of an exemplary career in telecommunications and consumer products marketing, prior to entering the Jewish nonprofit arena.

As senior vice president, marketing and sales at AT&T Broadband, he oversaw marketing for AT&T's $10 billion portfolio of cable television, high-speed internet access and cable telephone product offerings. Prior to that, at TCI, he launched the country's first digital cable television product, TCI Digital Cable, before the company was acquired by AT&T.

From 1986 to1996, Seserman served in executive positions at The Quaker Oats Company in Europe and in the United States, advancing from his first job as marketing assistant in the Pet Foods Division to European brand equity director in only a decade.

Among his volunteer activities, he was a member of the Jewish Agency for Israel board of governors from 2005 to 2016, and currently serves on the executive committee of Jewish Federations of North America as chair of the Large Intermediate Federation City Size Group.

Seserman received an M.B.A. from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (NU) in 1986 and a B.S in communication studies in 1985 from NU.

He currently lives in Denver with his wife, Sue, and will be relocating to New York. They have twin young adult daughters. Doug is an outdoor sports enthusiast, particularly enjoying skiing and cycling.

About American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) plays a vital role in sustaining David Ben-Gurion's vision: creating a world-class institution of education and research in the Israeli desert, nurturing the Negev community and sharing the University's expertise locally and around the globe. As Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) looks ahead to turning 50 in 2020, AABGU imagines a future that goes beyond the walls of academia. It is a future where BGU invents a new world and inspires a vision for a stronger Israel and its next generation of leaders. Together with supporters, AABGU will help the University foster excellence in teaching, research and outreach to the communities of the Negev for the next 50 years and beyond. Visit vision.aabgu.org to learn more.

AABGU, headquartered in Manhattan, has nine regional offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.aabgu.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/6/11G142322/Images/DougSeserman-ac521ab9219dafa085c7b88361c96adf.jpg