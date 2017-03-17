American Automotive Service Solutions Offers Car Repair That Fit A Budget

WENTZVILLE, MO--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Described as a different kind of automotive warranty company, American Automotive Service Solutions Inc. offers vehicle service contracts at prices that most consumers can afford. Armed with a number of vehicle service contracts, the company provides a range of packages that gives automobile owners an array of choices that can fit any budget. These packages are tailored fit to your needs and that of your car's. If you live in the countryside where roadside assistance is difficult to get, AASS takes this into consideration and adds it to your plan.

Apart from giving potential customers a range of options when it comes to their coverage, AASS also focuses on providing outstanding customer care and reliable service.

Extended Car Warranty That Gives You Peace Of Mind

It has always been the goal of American Automotive Service Solutions to ensure that your past experiences with extended service contract companies are erased and replaced with a great customer experience. AASS doesn't send phony solicitations to potential clients and doesn't promise anything that can't be done. American Automotive Service Solutions only provides options that will save you money on car repair costs and get rid of the inconvenience of finding a mechanic yourself.

AASS is different from extended car warranty companies because it holds certifications that others do not. It also doesn't promise extended dealer warranty like others do because the company knows that that cannot be done. As a member of the Vehicle Protection Association, a watchdog organization that promotes good business practices, American Automotive Service Solutions has access to information and resources that non-members don't have access to. The organization also works with some of the most efficient extended service contract administrators in the United States. AASS works with the top three administrators in the country that operate nationally -- Marathon, MBPI, and AAS. With a support team like this, you can never go wrong with your AASS plan. The company says that the services they offer are more than just a warranty. It is service that is there for you when you need it without you having to deal with any kind of hassle.

Different Coverage Options from AASS

American Automotive Service Solutions offers better service and coverage as compared to your manufacturer's warranty. The company also offers roadside assistance in case your car breaks down while on the road.

AASS has a number of vehicle protection plans. This includes Marathon Vehicle Protection Plans that range from Elite to Platinum, MBPI Vehicle Protection Plan Options to American Auto Shield Vehicle Protection Plans that range from Gold to Diamond. For you to be able to choose which plan is most suitable for you and your car, it is best to give AASS a call today.

Marathon's best vehicle protection plan coverage, for example, offers car owners the protection they need against breakdowns and repairs. It is an unrivaled coverage that even ensures that lodging and rental car expenses are covered if your vehicle breaks down in the middle of nowhere. If you are looking for a specific coverage from AASS, calling the company is a good idea.

Getting A Quote

Prospective customers are encouraged to get a quote before anything else. At American Automotive Service Solutions, you simply enter your car's make, model, and year into the form and wait for a call from one of the company's customer relations specialists. That's all the information that AASS requires to give potential clients an entire quote. The company has been in the business for so long that they know which plan is right for your car. Don't worry about getting too much protection though because at AASS, your coverage would be just right and you won't need to pay for service you don't really need.

Every car needs different kinds of coverage. A newer model, for example, will likely need coverage for its sensitive electronics and suspensions. Other cars, on the other hand, likely only need coverage for its power train. For urban drivers, coverage for the brakes is of importance while those in the countryside are likely more worried about roadside assistance when the car breaks down in a remote area. Each make and model is unique and also has unique needs. If you want coverage that is tailored fit for your car and the area you live in, call American Automotive Service Solutions today.

Those in need of an extended automotive warranty service can call American Automotive Service Solutions at 800 293 5048 or fill out a form at http://www.americanautomotiveservicesolutions.com/The company's friendly customer service personnel will be happy to serve you.