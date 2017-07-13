American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces SoHum Living Soil Earned 2017 High Times STASH Award For Best Potting Mix

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - American Cannabis Company, Inc. ( OTCQB : AMMJ) ("ACC"), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced that its proprietary product SoHum Living Soils®(SoHum®), has won the 2017 High Times STASH award for "Best Potting Mix."

SoHum® is a proprietary "just add water" growing medium that contains 100% natural ingredients and provides the cannabis plant a full buffet of macro/micro nutrients to better achieve genetic potential as well as an optimal cannabinoid profile. Not only does SoHum® optimize the plant's yield and quality, it also eliminates the need for complex feeding schedules and the associated risk(s) of operator error, as well as reducing time and labor. The SoHum® product overview may be viewed at SoHumSoils.com.

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: "We are very honored to receive this recognition from the readers of High Times. SoHum® was developed with a generous respect for the cannabis plant and its evolution, combining the traditional knowledge of growers with the latest research in soil science. By applying our philosophy of feeding the microbes in the soil, in order to effectively feed the plant, SoHum® produces the desired yields and quality required by end users, and we believe our cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles are unparalleled."

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis sector. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: The Satchel™, Sohum Living Soils™, The Cultivation Cube™ and The High Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions and cultivation expertise. The building and development of our brands and product suite is based on our Geoponics Philosophy, "the art and science of agriculture in soil."

