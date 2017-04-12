American Cannabis Company Inc. Announces The Addition Of Dr. Av Singh To The SoHum Advisory Board

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - American Cannabis Company, Inc. ( OTCQB : AMMJ) (the "Company"), a full-service business-to-business consulting solutions provider, and seller of ancillary products to the cannabis industry, today announced the addition of Dr. Av Singh to its SoHum Advisory Board. Dr. Singh is one of Canada's leading authorities on organic agriculture. Prior to serving as the Organic & Small-Scale Farming Specialist in Nova Scotia, Dr. Singh worked at the Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada and currently holds a position as Chair at the Just Us! Centre for Small Farms. Dr. Singh is also a faculty member at Earth University (Navdanya) in India where he delivers courses on agroecology and organic farming. Canada is the world leader in hemp grain production and Dr. Singh has been a consultant to many of the larger organic hemp producers, placing a great emphasis on soil health and fertility as the prerequisite for quality hemp seed or oil. In his role with American Cannabis Company, Inc., Dr. Singh aided in the formulation of the Company's nutrient-dense soil for cannabis, SoHum Living Soils®. This formulation ensures that microbial life in the soil can best express the cannabinoid profile that the consumer desires.

For Dr. Singh, the decision to join the SoHum Advisory Board was based on the increased value and emphasis of organic processes worldwide as "...millions of North Americans trust in organic farmers to provide them with the highest quality food that is both healthy for them and their environment, and many of these same consumers will be trusting in organic principles to deliver them their medicines." Singh added, "The exponential growth in the cannabis sector must be tempered with assurance of the highest quality and the Company is placing a tremendous amount of energy on fostering the right relationships to ensure that the whole value chain from 'soil to oil' is based on this philosophy."

The SoHum Advisory Board provides strategic management and scientific advice for the Company's proprietary all-natural potting mix, SoHum Living Soils®. This group is comprised of individuals with varying and unique backgrounds who meet regularly to plan and discuss the soil brand as it relates to environmental ethics, soil testing, brand management, research and development, marketing and sales.

Terry Buffalo, CEO of American Cannabis Company, commented: "We are very happy to add Dr. Av Singh to the SoHum Advisory Board. This group of individuals works hard to ensure that the quality of the SoHum brand is maintained, and to have a soil scientist on board will be a tremendous additional asset. We, as a company, look forward to seeing SoHum Living Soils® continue to expand its reach in the marketplace, and we could not have a better team as the driving force behind our product."

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: The Satchel™, SoHum Living Soils®, The Cultivation Cube™ and The High Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions. The building and development of our brands and product suite is based on our Geoponics Philosophy, "the art and science of agriculture in soil."

