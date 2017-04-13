GLENVIEW, IL--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - The Board of Regents of the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) has finalized the appointment of Stephen J. Welch as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for the Glenview, Illinois-based organization. Welch had been serving as the interim Executive Vice President and CEO since May 2016. Prior to this appointment, he served in a senior staff role at CHEST for 22 years, most recently as Publisher and Senior Vice President of Publications and Digital Content, which includes managing the organization's flagship scientific journal, CHEST®.

"We appreciate the exceptional performance of Steve, his senior team, and the entire CHEST staff during this transition in executive leadership. We are excited about the opportunity to work with Steve in his new role going forward, as we begin outlining CHEST's strategic plan for the next 5 years," said CHEST President Gerard A. Silvestri, MD, MS, FCCP.

The appointment comes in advance of the spring meeting of CHEST's Board of Regents, scheduled for next week.

"I am sincerely humbled and honored to have this opportunity and am excited for the future of CHEST," Welch said, in response to the announcement. "CHEST is a dynamic, innovative organization that is doing great things, and we will continue our track record of excellent performance."

About the American College of Chest Physicians

CHEST is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research and team-based care. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000 members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians and the journal CHEST, visit chestnet.org.

