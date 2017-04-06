American College of Rheumatology Atlanta's Only Medical Association Voted Top Place to Work

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has been declared as one of Atlanta's top small workplaces by The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC). Founded in 1934, the not-for-profit medical association has a staff of 85 who provides specialized education, practice support, and advocacy for more than 9500 rheumatologists and health professionals worldwide. The ACR was the only medical association and one of only three non-profit organizations chosen to receive the honor.

"This acknowledgment has been one of the high points of my career," said ACR Executive Vice President Mark Andrejeski. "I'm pleased to know our employees feel appreciated and valued for their hard work. They are our greatest assets. Without them and our physician volunteers, none of the support we provide would be possible."

While the minimum survey response rate required to be considered was 35 percent, eighty percent of ACR's employees participated in the workplace survey. Many cited a supportive environment that encourages work life balance and professional growth as why they liked working for the ACR.

"It's a forthright, ethical place to work, where employees are valued not only for their professional contributions but also as people with families and lives outside of work," responded one employee. "I truly enjoy my work each day and feel motivated to perform to the best of my abilities. I enjoy working with a team that allows for individuals to try new ideas," said another.

In addition to the workplace environment cited by employees, the ACR offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and life insurance, long term and short term disability insurance, a defined employer contribution retirement plan, vacation, sick and floating holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a flexible work schedule.

"A common theme crystallizes in the articles about these companies that have earned the loyalty and affection of their employees: They have invested as much in their employees' well-being as they have in tangible perks," wrote AJC in a website article describing how winners were selected. "The reward for the company can be measured in satisfied customers and on the bottom line. These companies should be considered the best metro Atlanta has to offer."

The American College of Rheumatology is an evidence-based, patient-centered, and ethically-driven international medical association committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology. Rheumatologists are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases. For more information, visit www.rheumatology.org.

